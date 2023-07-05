Skip to main content
Genetics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Kylia
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
Next problem
2:21 minutes
Problem 19
Textbook Question
Having correctly established the F₂ ratio in Problem 18, predict the F₂ ratio of a 'dihybrid' cross involving two independently assorting characteristics (e.g., P₁ = WWWWAAAA x wwwwaaaa).
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
15:24m
Watch next
Master
Punnet Square
with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
15:24
Punnet Square
Kylia Goodner
210
1
2
06:28
Branch Diagram
Kylia Goodner
160
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.