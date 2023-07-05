Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics11. TranslationThe Genetic Code
1:50 minutes
Problem 9b
Textbook Question

How many different proteins, each with a unique amino acid sequence, can be constructed that have a length of five amino acids?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
105
Was this helpful?
11:43m

Watch next

Master The Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
11:43
The Genetic Code
Kylia Goodner
258
1
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.