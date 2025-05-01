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- Transcription in Eukaryotes quiz #110. Transcription10 Terms2 students found this helpful
- Transcription in Eukaryotes definitions10. Transcription15 Terms
- RNA Modification and Processing quiz #110. Transcription15 Terms
- RNA Modification and Processing definitions10. Transcription15 Terms
- RNA Interference quiz #110. Transcription12 Terms
- RNA Interference definitions10. Transcription13 Terms
- The Genetic Code quiz #111. Translation40 Terms
- The Genetic Code quiz #211. Translation10 Terms
- The Genetic Code definitions11. Translation15 Terms