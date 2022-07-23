Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - DNA Replication and Recombination
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 11 - DNA Replication and RecombinationProblem 13
Chapter 11, Problem 13

List and describe the function of the ten subunits constituting DNA polymerase III. Distinguish between the holoenzyme and the core enzyme.

1
Identify the ten subunits of DNA polymerase III, which include: α (alpha), ε (epsilon), θ (theta), β (beta), γ (gamma), δ (delta), δ' (delta prime), χ (chi), ψ (psi), and τ (tau).
Describe the function of each subunit: for example, α is the polymerase activity responsible for DNA synthesis; ε has 3' to 5' exonuclease proofreading activity; θ stabilizes ε; β forms the sliding clamp that increases processivity; γ complex acts as the clamp loader; δ and δ' are part of the clamp loader complex; χ and ψ help in clamp loader function and interaction with single-stranded DNA binding proteins; τ dimerizes the core polymerase and coordinates leading and lagging strand synthesis.
Explain that the core enzyme of DNA polymerase III consists of the α, ε, and θ subunits, which together carry out the polymerization and proofreading activities.
Define the holoenzyme as the complete DNA polymerase III complex, which includes the core enzyme plus the β sliding clamp and the clamp loader complex (γ, δ, δ', χ, ψ, and τ subunits), enabling high processivity and coordination of replication.
Summarize the distinction: the core enzyme performs the catalytic functions of DNA synthesis and proofreading, while the holoenzyme includes additional subunits that enhance processivity and coordinate the replication machinery.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure and Function of DNA Polymerase III Subunits

DNA polymerase III is a multi-subunit enzyme complex responsible for bacterial DNA replication. It consists of ten subunits, each with specific roles such as polymerization, proofreading, clamp loading, and processivity. Understanding these subunits helps explain how the enzyme efficiently synthesizes DNA with high fidelity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure

Holoenzyme vs. Core Enzyme

The holoenzyme refers to the complete DNA polymerase III complex, including all subunits necessary for full activity, such as the clamp loader and sliding clamp. The core enzyme is a subset containing only the essential subunits for polymerization and proofreading. Distinguishing these clarifies the enzyme's functional modularity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:17
Traditional vs. Next-Gen

Role of the Sliding Clamp and Clamp Loader

The sliding clamp (β subunit) encircles DNA, increasing the polymerase's processivity by tethering it to the template. The clamp loader complex assembles the sliding clamp onto DNA. These components are crucial for rapid and continuous DNA synthesis during replication.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?

Textbook Question

What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?

Textbook Question

Summarize and compare the properties of DNA polymerase I, II, and III.

Textbook Question

Distinguish between

(a) unidirectional and bidirectional synthesis, and

(b) continuous and discontinuous synthesis of DNA.

Textbook Question

List the proteins that unwind DNA during in vivo DNA synthesis. How do they function?

Textbook Question

Define and indicate the significance of

(a) Okazaki fragments,

(b) DNA ligase, and

(c) primer RNA during DNA replication.

