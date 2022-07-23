Textbook Question
Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?
What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?
Summarize and compare the properties of DNA polymerase I, II, and III.
Distinguish between
(a) unidirectional and bidirectional synthesis, and
(b) continuous and discontinuous synthesis of DNA.
List the proteins that unwind DNA during in vivo DNA synthesis. How do they function?
Define and indicate the significance of
(a) Okazaki fragments,
(b) DNA ligase, and
(c) primer RNA during DNA replication.