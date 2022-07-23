Textbook Question
Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?
Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?
What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?
List and describe the function of the ten subunits constituting DNA polymerase III. Distinguish between the holoenzyme and the core enzyme.
Distinguish between
(a) unidirectional and bidirectional synthesis, and
(b) continuous and discontinuous synthesis of DNA.
List the proteins that unwind DNA during in vivo DNA synthesis. How do they function?