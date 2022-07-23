Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - DNA Replication and Recombination
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 11

What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?

Understand that the polA1 mutation refers to a specific mutation in the gene encoding DNA polymerase I in bacteria, often studied in genetics to analyze DNA replication and repair mechanisms.
Recognize that DNA polymerase I has multiple functions, including DNA synthesis and exonuclease activities important for DNA repair and replication fidelity.
Identify that the polA1 mutation typically results in a defective or altered DNA polymerase I enzyme, which can affect the cell's ability to properly replicate or repair DNA.
Explore experimental evidence showing how the polA1 mutation impacts processes such as DNA repair pathways, mutagenesis rates, or sensitivity to DNA-damaging agents.
Conclude that the significance of the polA1 mutation lies in its use as a tool to understand the role of DNA polymerase I in maintaining genome integrity and its involvement in DNA replication and repair.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

polA Gene and DNA Polymerase I

The polA gene encodes DNA polymerase I in bacteria, an enzyme crucial for DNA replication and repair. It has both polymerase and exonuclease activities, allowing it to synthesize DNA and remove RNA primers during replication.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:43
Translesion Synthesis

polA1 Mutation

The polA1 mutation is a specific alteration in the polA gene that typically results in a defective or inactive DNA polymerase I enzyme. This mutation helps researchers study the enzyme's role by observing the effects of its loss on DNA replication and repair.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Significance in Genetic Research

Studying the polA1 mutation revealed the essential functions of DNA polymerase I in maintaining genome integrity. It demonstrated how defects in DNA replication enzymes can lead to increased mutation rates and sensitivity to DNA damage, highlighting the enzyme's role in cellular survival.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:35
History of Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?

Textbook Question

Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?

Textbook Question

Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?

Textbook Question

Summarize and compare the properties of DNA polymerase I, II, and III.

Textbook Question

List and describe the function of the ten subunits constituting DNA polymerase III. Distinguish between the holoenzyme and the core enzyme.

Textbook Question

Distinguish between

(a) unidirectional and bidirectional synthesis, and

(b) continuous and discontinuous synthesis of DNA.

