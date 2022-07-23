Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 26c

It has been suggested that the present-day triplet genetic code evolved from a doublet code when there were fewer amino acids available for primitive protein synthesis.
As determined by comparisons of ancient and recently evolved proteins, cysteine, tyrosine, and phenylalanine appear to be late-arriving amino acids. In addition, they are considered to have been absent in the abiotic Earth. All three of these amino acids have only two codons each, while many others, earlier in origin, have more. Is this mere coincidence, or might there be some underlying explanation?

Understand the hypothesis: The problem suggests that the triplet genetic code evolved from a doublet code, and that certain amino acids (cysteine, tyrosine, and phenylalanine) were late arrivals in evolutionary history. This hypothesis implies that the genetic code expanded as new amino acids became available.
Examine codon distribution: Note that cysteine, tyrosine, and phenylalanine each have only two codons, while earlier amino acids have more codons. This could indicate that the genetic code initially allocated fewer codons to late-arriving amino acids, possibly due to their limited availability or functional roles in primitive proteins.
Consider evolutionary constraints: The genetic code is highly optimized to minimize errors during translation. Late-arriving amino acids might have been integrated into the code in a way that preserved this optimization, resulting in fewer codons being assigned to them.
Analyze the role of abiotic Earth: Since cysteine, tyrosine, and phenylalanine were absent in the abiotic Earth, their incorporation into the genetic code likely occurred after life had evolved mechanisms to synthesize them. This delayed synthesis could explain their limited codon representation.
Explore the doublet-to-triplet transition: If the genetic code evolved from a doublet system, early amino acids might have been encoded by simpler sequences. As the code expanded to triplets, new amino acids like cysteine, tyrosine, and phenylalanine were added, but with fewer codons due to constraints in the evolutionary process.

Genetic Code Evolution

The genetic code is a set of rules that dictates how sequences of nucleotides in DNA correspond to specific amino acids in proteins. The evolution from a doublet to a triplet code suggests that early life forms utilized a simpler coding system, which became more complex as the variety of amino acids increased. This transition likely facilitated the development of more diverse and functional proteins necessary for life.
Amino Acid Codons

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and each is encoded by one or more codons, which are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA. The presence of only two codons for cysteine, tyrosine, and phenylalanine indicates that these amino acids may have been added to the genetic code later in evolutionary history, reflecting a gradual increase in the complexity of protein synthesis as more amino acids became available.
Abiotic Earth and Amino Acid Availability

The abiotic Earth refers to the planet's early conditions before the emergence of life, characterized by a lack of biological processes. The absence of certain amino acids, such as cysteine, tyrosine, and phenylalanine, during this period suggests that the initial protein synthesis relied on a limited set of amino acids. Understanding the environmental and chemical factors that influenced amino acid availability is crucial for comprehending the origins of life and the evolution of the genetic code.
