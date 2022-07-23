Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 30b

The genetic code is degenerate. Amino acids are encoded by either 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 triplet codons. An interesting question is whether the number of triplet codes for a given amino acid is in any way correlated with the frequency with which that amino acid appears in proteins. That is, is the genetic code optimized for its intended use? Some approximations of the frequency of appearance of nine amino acids in proteins in E. coli are given in the following:

Devise a way to graphically compare the two sets of information (data).

1
Step 1: Create a table that lists each amino acid alongside its corresponding percentage frequency and the number of triplet codons that encode it. This will help organize the data for comparison.
Step 2: Choose a graphical representation method, such as a bar graph or scatter plot. For a bar graph, use one axis (e.g., x-axis) to represent amino acids and the other axis (e.g., y-axis) to represent both frequency percentage and the number of codons. For a scatter plot, plot frequency percentage on one axis and the number of codons on the other axis.
Step 3: Assign different colors or markers to distinguish between the two datasets (frequency percentage and number of codons) in the graph. For example, use blue bars for frequency percentage and red bars for the number of codons in a bar graph.
Step 4: Label the axes clearly. For a bar graph, label the x-axis as 'Amino Acids' and the y-axis as 'Values'. For a scatter plot, label one axis as 'Frequency Percentage' and the other as 'Number of Codons'. Include a legend to explain the color or marker scheme.
Step 5: Analyze the graph to identify any patterns or correlations between the frequency of amino acids in proteins and the number of codons encoding them. For example, check if amino acids with higher frequency percentages tend to have more codons.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degeneracy of the Genetic Code

The genetic code is described as degenerate because multiple codons can encode the same amino acid. This redundancy allows for some mutations to occur without affecting the protein produced, which can be beneficial for evolutionary processes. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how the frequency of amino acids relates to their codon usage.
Amino Acid Frequency in Proteins

Amino acid frequency refers to how often specific amino acids appear in proteins, which can vary significantly among different organisms. In the context of E. coli, the provided percentages indicate the relative abundance of each amino acid in its proteins. This frequency can be correlated with the number of codons that encode each amino acid, providing insights into the optimization of the genetic code.
Graphical Data Representation

Graphical data representation involves using visual formats, such as charts or graphs, to compare and analyze data sets effectively. In this case, a scatter plot or bar graph could be used to illustrate the relationship between the number of codons for each amino acid and their respective frequencies in E. coli proteins. This visual approach aids in identifying patterns and correlations in the data.
