List three different types of posttranslational modifications that may happen to a protein and the significance of each in the context of protein function.
Exon shuffling is a proposal that relates exons in DNA to the repositioning of functional domains in proteins. What evidence exists in support of exon shuffling?
Why are misfolded proteins a potential problem for the eukaryotic cell, and how do cells combat the accumulation of misfolded proteins?
How does an enzyme function? Why are enzymes essential for living organisms on Earth?
Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant:
Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F1 and F2 generations resulting from the P1 crosses of true-breeding plants listed here:
speckled (AABBCC) × yellow (AAbbCC)
