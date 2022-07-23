How does an enzyme function? Why are enzymes essential for living organisms on Earth?
Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant:
Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F1 and F2 generations resulting from the P1 crosses of true-breeding plants listed here:
yellow (AAbbCC) × green (AABBcc)
Exon shuffling is a proposal that relates exons in DNA to the repositioning of functional domains in proteins. What evidence exists in support of exon shuffling?
speckled (AABBCC) × yellow (AAbbCC)
colorless (aaBBCC) × green (AABBcc)
How would the results vary in cross (a) of Problem 32 if genes A and B were linked with no crossing over between them? How would the results of cross (a) vary if genes A and B were linked and 20 map units (mu) apart?
Deep in a previously unexplored South American rain forest, a plant species was discovered with true-breeding varieties whose flowers were pink, rose, orange, or purple. A very astute plant geneticist made a single cross, carried to the F₂ generation, as shown:
P₁: purple × pink
F₁: all purple
F₂: 27/64 purple 16/64 pink 12/64 rose 9/64 orange
Based solely on these data, he proposed both a mode of inheritance for flower pigmentation and a biochemical pathway for the synthesis of these pigments. Carefully study the data. Create a hypothesis of your own to explain the mode of inheritance. Then propose a biochemical pathway consistent with your hypothesis. How could you test the hypothesis by making other crosses?