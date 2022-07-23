Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in BacteriaProblem 13
Chapter 16, Problem 13

Attenuation of the trp operon was viewed as a relatively inefficient way to achieve genetic regulation when it was first discovered in the 1970s. Since then, however, attenuation has been found to be a relatively common regulatory strategy. Assuming that attenuation is a relatively inefficient way to achieve genetic regulation, what might explain its widespread occurrence?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attenuation: Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism in bacteria where the transcription of an operon is prematurely terminated. It is often used in operons involved in amino acid biosynthesis, such as the trp operon.
Consider the efficiency of attenuation: While attenuation might seem inefficient because it allows some transcription to occur before termination, it provides a rapid response to changes in metabolite levels, which can be advantageous in fluctuating environments.
Explore the advantages of attenuation: Attenuation allows for fine-tuned regulation of gene expression, enabling cells to quickly adjust the levels of enzymes needed for amino acid synthesis based on the availability of amino acids.
Examine the evolutionary perspective: Attenuation might be widespread because it offers a balance between energy conservation and the need for rapid response, which could be beneficial for survival in diverse environments.
Reflect on the flexibility of attenuation: This mechanism can be easily integrated with other regulatory strategies, such as feedback inhibition, providing a versatile tool for controlling gene expression in response to environmental changes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
29s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attenuation in Gene Regulation

Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism that controls gene expression, particularly in prokaryotes. It involves the premature termination of transcription based on the availability of specific metabolites, such as tryptophan in the trp operon. This process allows cells to quickly respond to changes in nutrient availability, making it a flexible, albeit seemingly inefficient, strategy for regulating gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:11
Trp Attenuation

Trp Operon

The trp operon is a classic example of a gene cluster in bacteria that is involved in the biosynthesis of the amino acid tryptophan. It consists of structural genes that encode enzymes necessary for tryptophan production, along with regulatory sequences that control their expression. The operon is tightly regulated through mechanisms like repression and attenuation, allowing bacteria to conserve resources when tryptophan is abundant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:11
Trp Attenuation

Efficiency vs. Flexibility in Regulation

While attenuation may be viewed as an inefficient regulatory mechanism due to its reliance on transcriptional termination, it offers significant flexibility. This flexibility allows organisms to rapidly adjust gene expression in response to environmental changes, which can be crucial for survival. The trade-off between efficiency and adaptability suggests that even less efficient mechanisms can be advantageous in dynamic environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Regulation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the effect on the inducibility of the lac operon of a mutation that disrupts the function of:

(a) The CRP gene, which encodes the CAP protein

(b) The CAP-binding site within the promoter.

951
views
Textbook Question

Erythritol, a natural sugar abundant in fruits and fermenting foods, is about 65 percent as sweet as table sugar and has about 95 percent fewer calories. It is 'tooth friendly' and generally devoid of negative side effects as a human consumable product. Pathogenic Brucella strains that catabolize erythritol contain four closely spaced genes, all involved in erythritol metabolism. One of the four genes (eryD) encodes a product that represses the expression of the other three genes. Erythritol catabolism is stimulated by erythritol. Present a simple regulatory model to account for the regulation of erythritol catabolism in Brucella. Does this system appear to be under inducible or repressible control?

554
views
Textbook Question

Describe the role of attenuation in the regulation of tryptophan biosynthesis.

892
views
Textbook Question

Neelaredoxin is a 15-kDa protein that is a gene product common in anaerobic bacteria. It has superoxide-scavenging activity, and it is constitutively expressed. In addition, its expression is not further induced during its exposure to O₂ or H₂O₂ [Silva, G. et al. (2001). J. Bacteriol. 183:4413 4420]. What do the terms constitutively expressed and induced mean in terms of neelaredoxin synthesis?

637
views
Textbook Question

The creation of milk products such as cheeses and yogurts is dependent on the conversion by various anaerobic bacteria, including several Lactobacillus species, of lactose to glucose and galactose, ultimately producing lactic acid. These conversions are dependent on both permease and β-galactosidase as part of the lac operon. After selection for rapid fermentation for the production of yogurt, one Lactobacillus subspecies lost its ability to regulate lac operon expression [Lapierre, L., et al. (2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:928–935]. Would you consider it likely that in this subspecies the lac operon is on or off? What genetic events would likely contribute to the loss of regulation as described above?

756
views
Textbook Question

Both attenuation of the trp operon in E. coli and riboswitches in B. subtilis rely on changes in the secondary structure of the leader regions of mRNA to regulate gene expression. Compare and contrast the specific mechanisms in these two types of regulation with those involving short noncoding RNAs (sRNAs).

887
views