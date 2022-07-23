Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 15

The creation of milk products such as cheeses and yogurts is dependent on the conversion by various anaerobic bacteria, including several Lactobacillus species, of lactose to glucose and galactose, ultimately producing lactic acid. These conversions are dependent on both permease and β-galactosidase as part of the lac operon. After selection for rapid fermentation for the production of yogurt, one Lactobacillus subspecies lost its ability to regulate lac operon expression [Lapierre, L., et al. (2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:928–935]. Would you consider it likely that in this subspecies the lac operon is on or off? What genetic events would likely contribute to the loss of regulation as described above?

1
Understand the lac operon: The lac operon is a set of genes in bacteria that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It includes structural genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA), a promoter, an operator, and a regulatory gene (lacI). The operon is regulated by the presence or absence of lactose and glucose, and its expression is controlled by the lac repressor and catabolite activator protein (CAP).
Determine the likely state of the lac operon: In the described Lactobacillus subspecies, the lac operon is likely to be 'on' continuously. This is because the bacteria have lost the ability to regulate the operon, which suggests that the mechanisms for turning it 'off' in the absence of lactose are no longer functional.
Identify genetic events that could lead to loss of regulation: A mutation in the lacI gene (which encodes the lac repressor) could prevent the repressor protein from binding to the operator, resulting in constitutive expression of the operon. Alternatively, a mutation in the operator sequence itself could prevent the repressor from binding, leading to the same outcome.
Consider other possible mutations: A mutation in the promoter region could lead to constitutive expression if it enhances RNA polymerase binding. Additionally, mutations in regulatory pathways, such as those affecting CAP or cAMP levels, could disrupt the normal regulation of the operon.
Relate the loss of regulation to the selection process: The selection for rapid fermentation in yogurt production likely favored mutations that resulted in constitutive expression of the lac operon. This would allow the bacteria to continuously metabolize lactose without the need for regulatory control, enhancing their efficiency in producing lactic acid.

Lac Operon

The lac operon is a set of genes in bacteria that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It includes genes for permease, which facilitates lactose entry into the cell, and β-galactosidase, which breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose. The operon is regulated by the presence or absence of lactose, allowing bacteria to efficiently use this sugar when available. Understanding its regulation is crucial for analyzing how bacteria adapt to their environments.
Anaerobic Fermentation

Anaerobic fermentation is a metabolic process that occurs in the absence of oxygen, allowing organisms like Lactobacillus to convert sugars into energy. During this process, lactose is fermented into lactic acid, which is essential for producing dairy products like yogurt and cheese. This pathway is vital for understanding how certain bacteria thrive in specific environments and how they contribute to food production.

Gene Regulation and Mutations

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, ensuring that proteins are produced at the right time and in the right amounts. In the context of the lac operon, mutations can lead to a loss of regulation, causing the operon to be constitutively expressed (always 'on') or not expressed at all. Such genetic events can include deletions, point mutations, or changes in regulatory sequences, which can significantly impact the organism's metabolic capabilities.
