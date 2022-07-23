Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 12

Describe the role of attenuation in the regulation of tryptophan biosynthesis.

1
Understand that attenuation is a regulatory mechanism used by bacteria to control gene expression, particularly in operons like the tryptophan (trp) operon, which is involved in tryptophan biosynthesis.
Recognize that attenuation occurs at the level of transcription termination, where the formation of specific secondary structures in the mRNA leader sequence determines whether transcription proceeds or terminates prematurely.
Identify that the trp operon leader sequence contains a leader peptide coding region with consecutive tryptophan codons, which acts as a sensor for tryptophan availability through the ribosome's translation process.
Explain that when tryptophan levels are high, the ribosome quickly translates the leader peptide, allowing the formation of a terminator hairpin structure in the mRNA that causes RNA polymerase to stop transcription (attenuation).
Conversely, when tryptophan is scarce, the ribosome stalls at the tryptophan codons, leading to the formation of an alternative anti-terminator hairpin structure that allows transcription of the downstream genes necessary for tryptophan synthesis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attenuation Mechanism

Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism in prokaryotes where transcription is prematurely terminated based on the formation of specific RNA secondary structures. It allows fine-tuning of gene expression in response to metabolite levels, such as amino acids, by controlling whether RNA polymerase continues transcription.
Tryptophan Operon Structure

The tryptophan operon contains genes needed for tryptophan synthesis and includes a leader sequence with a short peptide coding region. This leader region plays a critical role in attenuation by sensing tryptophan levels through ribosome stalling during translation of the leader peptide.
Coupling of Transcription and Translation

In bacteria, transcription and translation occur simultaneously, allowing the ribosome translating the leader peptide to influence RNA secondary structure formation. When tryptophan is abundant, the ribosome quickly translates the leader peptide, causing formation of a terminator hairpin and halting transcription; when scarce, ribosome stalling leads to an anti-terminator structure, allowing gene expression.
