Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Concepts of Genetics
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria Problem 16
Chapter 16, Problem 16

Both attenuation of the trp operon in E. coli and riboswitches in B. subtilis rely on changes in the secondary structure of the leader regions of mRNA to regulate gene expression. Compare and contrast the specific mechanisms in these two types of regulation with those involving short noncoding RNAs (sRNAs).

Understand the trp operon attenuation mechanism in E. coli: The trp operon uses a leader sequence that forms alternative secondary structures in the mRNA. When tryptophan levels are high, the ribosome quickly translates the leader peptide, allowing the formation of a terminator hairpin structure in the mRNA. This terminator structure halts transcription of the downstream genes.
Examine riboswitch regulation in B. subtilis: Riboswitches are regulatory elements in the mRNA that bind small molecules (e.g., metabolites). This binding induces a conformational change in the mRNA secondary structure, which can either promote or inhibit transcription or translation. For example, in the presence of a specific metabolite, a terminator hairpin may form, halting transcription.
Compare the two mechanisms: Both attenuation and riboswitches rely on changes in mRNA secondary structure to regulate gene expression. However, attenuation depends on the coupling of transcription and translation (as seen in prokaryotes like E. coli), while riboswitches directly sense and respond to metabolite binding without requiring translation.
Introduce short noncoding RNAs (sRNAs): sRNAs are small RNA molecules that regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally. They typically act by base-pairing with target mRNAs, leading to either mRNA degradation or inhibition of translation. Unlike attenuation and riboswitches, sRNAs do not rely on changes in mRNA secondary structure but instead interact with mRNA directly.
Contrast sRNA regulation with attenuation and riboswitches: While attenuation and riboswitches regulate gene expression at the transcriptional level, sRNAs primarily function at the post-transcriptional level. Additionally, sRNAs require protein cofactors (e.g., Hfq in E. coli) for stability and function, whereas attenuation and riboswitches are self-contained regulatory systems within the mRNA.

Attenuation in the trp operon

Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism in the trp operon of E. coli that controls gene expression based on tryptophan levels. It involves the formation of different secondary structures in the mRNA leader sequence, which can either promote or inhibit transcription. When tryptophan is abundant, a structure that terminates transcription is favored, while low levels allow for a structure that permits transcription to continue.
Riboswitches in B. subtilis

Riboswitches are segments of mRNA that can change their secondary structure in response to specific metabolites, thereby regulating gene expression. In B. subtilis, the binding of a metabolite to the riboswitch can lead to the formation of a structure that either sequesters the ribosome binding site or exposes it, influencing whether translation occurs. This mechanism allows for rapid responses to changes in metabolite concentrations.
Short noncoding RNAs (sRNAs)

Short noncoding RNAs (sRNAs) are regulatory RNA molecules that can modulate gene expression by base-pairing with target mRNAs. They often influence the stability and translation of mRNAs by altering their secondary structures or by recruiting proteins that affect mRNA degradation. Unlike attenuation and riboswitches, which are intrinsic to the mRNA itself, sRNAs act as trans-acting factors that can regulate multiple targets.
