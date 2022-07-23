Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 14

Neelaredoxin is a 15-kDa protein that is a gene product common in anaerobic bacteria. It has superoxide-scavenging activity, and it is constitutively expressed. In addition, its expression is not further induced during its exposure to O₂ or H₂O₂ [Silva, G. et al. (2001). J. Bacteriol. 183:4413 4420]. What do the terms constitutively expressed and induced mean in terms of neelaredoxin synthesis?

Understand the term 'constitutively expressed': This means that the gene responsible for neelaredoxin synthesis is always active, producing the protein continuously, regardless of environmental conditions or external stimuli.
Understand the term 'induced': This refers to a gene whose expression is increased or activated in response to specific environmental conditions or stimuli, such as the presence of O₂ or H₂O₂.
Relate these terms to neelaredoxin: Since neelaredoxin is constitutively expressed, its synthesis occurs at a constant rate and is not dependent on the presence of external factors like O₂ or H₂O₂.
Clarify the lack of induction: The study indicates that neelaredoxin expression does not increase further when exposed to O₂ or H₂O₂, meaning the gene is not inducible under these conditions.
Summarize the synthesis behavior: Neelaredoxin synthesis is regulated in a way that ensures a steady production of the protein, which is essential for its role in superoxide scavenging in anaerobic bacteria.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constitutive Expression

Constitutive expression refers to the continuous production of a protein by a gene, regardless of environmental conditions. In the case of neelaredoxin, this means that the protein is synthesized at a constant rate in anaerobic bacteria without the need for specific stimuli. This is crucial for maintaining essential cellular functions, especially in environments where the protein's activity is necessary for survival.
Inducible Expression

Inducible expression is a regulatory mechanism where the synthesis of a protein is increased in response to specific environmental signals or stressors. For neelaredoxin, the fact that its expression is not induced by O₂ or H₂O₂ indicates that its production is not reliant on these oxidative stress conditions, highlighting its role in the baseline defense against reactive oxygen species in anaerobic bacteria.
Gene Regulation

Gene regulation encompasses the mechanisms that control the timing and amount of gene expression. It is essential for cellular adaptation to varying environmental conditions. Understanding how neelaredoxin is constitutively expressed versus how other proteins might be induced helps clarify the strategies bacteria use to manage oxidative stress and maintain homeostasis in fluctuating environments.
