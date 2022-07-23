Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 18

Bacterial strategies to evade natural or human-imposed antibiotics are varied and include membrane-bound efflux pumps that export antibiotics from the cell. A review of efflux pumps [Grkovic, S., et al. (2002)] states that, because energy is required to drive the pumps, activating them in the absence of the antibiotic has a selective disadvantage. The review also states that a given antibiotic may play a role in the regulation of efflux by interacting with either an activator protein or a repressor protein, depending on the system involved. How might such systems be categorized in terms of negative control (inducible or repressible) or positive control (inducible or repressible)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of negative and positive control systems in gene regulation. Negative control involves a repressor protein that inhibits transcription, while positive control involves an activator protein that enhances transcription. Both systems can be inducible (turned on by a specific molecule) or repressible (turned off by a specific molecule).
Analyze the role of the antibiotic in the efflux pump system. The antibiotic may act as an inducer or corepressor, depending on whether it activates or inhibits the pump's expression. This interaction determines whether the system is inducible or repressible.
For negative control, consider if the antibiotic interacts with a repressor protein. If the antibiotic inactivates the repressor, allowing transcription of the efflux pump genes, the system is inducible. If the antibiotic activates the repressor, stopping transcription, the system is repressible.
For positive control, consider if the antibiotic interacts with an activator protein. If the antibiotic activates the activator, enhancing transcription of the efflux pump genes, the system is inducible. If the antibiotic inactivates the activator, reducing transcription, the system is repressible.
Categorize the efflux pump system based on the specific interactions described in the problem. Determine whether the system operates under negative or positive control and whether it is inducible or repressible, depending on the role of the antibiotic in regulating the pump's expression.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Efflux Pumps

Efflux pumps are membrane proteins in bacteria that actively transport antibiotics and other toxic substances out of the cell. This mechanism helps bacteria survive in the presence of antibiotics by reducing the intracellular concentration of these drugs. The energy-dependent nature of these pumps means that they require ATP or proton motive force to function, which can be a disadvantage when antibiotics are absent.
Gene Regulation

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is made. In the context of efflux pumps, regulation can occur through activator or repressor proteins that respond to the presence of antibiotics. This regulation can be categorized as negative control (where a repressor inhibits gene expression) or positive control (where an activator enhances gene expression), and can be further classified as inducible (activated by the presence of a substance) or repressible (inhibited by the presence of a substance).
Inducible vs. Repressible Systems

Inducible systems are those where gene expression is turned on in response to an external signal, such as the presence of an antibiotic, while repressible systems are turned off when a specific substance is present. In the case of efflux pumps, if the antibiotic induces the expression of the pump, it is considered an inducible system. Conversely, if the antibiotic represses the expression of the pump, it is a repressible system. Understanding these categories helps in predicting bacterial responses to antibiotics.
