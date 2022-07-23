Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 17

During the reproductive cycle of a temperate bacteriophage, the viral DNA inserts into the bacterial chromosome, where the resultant prophage behaves much like a Trojan horse. It can remain quiescent, or it can become lytic and initiate a burst of progeny viruses. Several operons maintain the prophage state by interacting with a repressor that keeps the lytic cycle in check. Insults (ultraviolet light, for example) to the bacterial cell lead to a partial breakdown of the repressor, which in turn causes the production of enzymes involved in the lytic cycle. As stated in this simple form, would you consider this system of regulation to be operating under positive or negative control?

Understand the key terms: A temperate bacteriophage can integrate its DNA into the bacterial chromosome, forming a prophage. The prophage can remain dormant (lysogenic cycle) or switch to the lytic cycle, where it produces progeny viruses and lyses the host cell.
Review the concept of gene regulation: Positive control involves activators that enhance gene expression, while negative control involves repressors that inhibit gene expression. In this problem, the repressor prevents the lytic cycle from initiating under normal conditions.
Analyze the role of the repressor: The repressor protein binds to specific operons, preventing the expression of genes required for the lytic cycle. This inhibition is a hallmark of negative control, as the repressor actively suppresses gene activity.
Consider the effect of environmental insults: When the bacterial cell is exposed to stress (e.g., UV light), the repressor is partially degraded. This degradation allows the genes for the lytic cycle to be expressed, leading to the production of enzymes and progeny viruses.
Conclude the type of regulation: Since the system relies on a repressor to inhibit the lytic cycle and the removal of the repressor leads to gene expression, this system operates under negative control.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacteriophage Life Cycle

The life cycle of bacteriophages includes two main phases: the lytic cycle, where the virus replicates and destroys the host cell, and the lysogenic cycle, where the viral DNA integrates into the host genome as a prophage. Understanding this cycle is crucial for analyzing how temperate bacteriophages can switch between these states based on environmental conditions.
Prophage and Repressor Proteins

A prophage is the dormant form of a bacteriophage that integrates into the bacterial chromosome. Repressor proteins are essential for maintaining the prophage state by inhibiting the expression of genes necessary for the lytic cycle. This regulation allows the virus to remain dormant until conditions trigger a switch to the lytic phase.
Positive vs. Negative Control in Gene Regulation

Gene regulation can occur through positive or negative control mechanisms. Negative control involves repressors that inhibit gene expression, while positive control involves activators that enhance gene expression. In the context of the question, the breakdown of the repressor leading to lytic cycle activation suggests a negative control system, as the repressor's removal allows for the expression of lytic genes.
