Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 24b
Chapter 17, Problem 24b

A particular type of anemia in humans, called β-thalassemia, results from a severe reduction or absence of the normal β-globin chain of hemoglobin. However, the γ-globin chain, normally only expressed during fetal development, can functionally substitute for β-globin. A variety of studies have explored the use of the nucleoside 5-azacytidine for the expression of γ-globin in adult patients with β-thalassemia.
Explain why this drug may also have some adverse side effects.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that 5-azacytidine is a nucleoside analog that incorporates into DNA and RNA and inhibits DNA methylation, leading to hypomethylation of genes.
Recognize that DNA methylation is an epigenetic mechanism that normally represses gene expression, so inhibiting methylation can activate genes that are usually silenced, such as the γ-globin gene in adult red blood cells.
Explain that while reactivating γ-globin expression can be beneficial for β-thalassemia patients by compensating for defective β-globin, the global hypomethylation caused by 5-azacytidine is not specific to the γ-globin gene alone.
Consider that this nonspecific hypomethylation can lead to the activation of other genes, including oncogenes or genes that disrupt normal cell function, potentially causing adverse effects such as toxicity or increased risk of cancer.
Summarize that the adverse side effects of 5-azacytidine arise because it broadly alters gene expression patterns by interfering with normal epigenetic regulation, which can affect many cellular processes beyond the intended therapeutic target.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

β-Thalassemia and Globin Gene Expression

β-Thalassemia is a genetic disorder characterized by reduced or absent β-globin chains in hemoglobin, leading to anemia. Normally, β-globin is expressed after birth, while γ-globin is primarily expressed during fetal development. Understanding the switch from γ- to β-globin expression is key to therapeutic strategies that aim to reactivate γ-globin in adults.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity

Mechanism of Action of 5-Azacytidine

5-Azacytidine is a nucleoside analog that incorporates into DNA and inhibits DNA methylation, leading to hypomethylation of gene promoters. This can reactivate silenced genes, such as the γ-globin gene in adult cells, by altering epigenetic regulation. Its ability to modify gene expression makes it a candidate for treating β-thalassemia by inducing fetal hemoglobin production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Other Gene Interactions

Potential Adverse Side Effects of Epigenetic Drugs

Drugs like 5-azacytidine can cause adverse effects because they broadly affect DNA methylation, potentially activating oncogenes or disrupting normal gene regulation. This non-specific hypomethylation can lead to toxicity, immune suppression, or increased cancer risk. Understanding these risks is crucial when considering epigenetic therapies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.

A point mutation in the GAL1 core promoter that alters the sequence of the TATA box.

510
views
Textbook Question

The interphase nucleus is a highly structured organelle with chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories. In cultured human cells, researchers have identified approximately 8000 transcription factories per cell, each containing an average of eight tightly associated RNAP II molecules actively transcribing RNA. If each RNAP II molecule is transcribing a different gene, how might such a transcription factory appear? Provide a simple diagram that shows eight different genes being transcribed in a transcription factory and include the promoters, structural genes, and nascent transcripts in your presentation.

506
views
Textbook Question

A particular type of anemia in humans, called β-thalassemia, results from a severe reduction or absence of the normal β-globin chain of hemoglobin. However, the γ-globin chain, normally only expressed during fetal development, can functionally substitute for β-globin. A variety of studies have explored the use of the nucleoside 5-azacytidine for the expression of γ-globin in adult patients with β-thalassemia.

How might 5-azacytidine lead to expression of γ-globin in adult patients?

471
views
Textbook Question

Regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and regulation of the GAL system in yeast are analogous in that they both serve to adapt cells to growth on different carbon sources. However, the transcriptional changes are accomplished very differently. Consider the conceptual similarities and differences as you address the following.

Compare and contrast the roles of the lac operon inducer in bacteria and Gal3p in eukaryotes in the regulation of their respective systems.

701
views
Textbook Question

Regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and regulation of the GAL system in yeast are analogous in that they both serve to adapt cells to growth on different carbon sources. However, the transcriptional changes are accomplished very differently. Consider the conceptual similarities and differences as you address the following.

Compare and contrast the cis-regulatory elements of the lac operon and GAL gene system.

852
views
Textbook Question

Regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and regulation of the GAL system in yeast are analogous in that they both serve to adapt cells to growth on different carbon sources. However, the transcriptional changes are accomplished very differently. Consider the conceptual similarities and differences as you address the following.

Compare and contrast how these two systems are negatively regulated such that they are downregulated in the presence of glucose.

713
views