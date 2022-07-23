A number of experiments have demonstrated that areas of the genome that are transcriptionally inactive are also resistant to DNase I digestion. However, transcriptionally active areas are DNase I sensitive. Describe how DNase I resistance or sensitivity might indicate transcriptional activity.
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Chapter 17, Problem 9
Chromatin remodeling by the SWI/SNF complex requires hydrolysis of ATP. What purpose does this serve?
1
Understand that chromatin remodeling involves changing the structure of chromatin to regulate access to DNA for processes like transcription.
Recognize that the SWI/SNF complex is a type of chromatin remodeler that uses energy to reposition or evict nucleosomes on DNA.
Identify that ATP hydrolysis provides the energy required for the SWI/SNF complex to physically alter nucleosome positioning.
Explain that the hydrolysis of ATP to ADP + Pi releases energy, which the SWI/SNF complex harnesses to disrupt histone-DNA interactions.
Conclude that this energy-dependent remodeling facilitates access of transcription factors and other proteins to DNA, enabling gene expression regulation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chromatin Structure and Accessibility
Chromatin is composed of DNA wrapped around histone proteins, forming nucleosomes that compact the DNA and regulate gene accessibility. Remodeling chromatin alters this structure to expose or hide DNA regions, thereby controlling gene expression.
SWI/SNF Complex Function
The SWI/SNF complex is an ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling complex that repositions or ejects nucleosomes to change chromatin structure. This remodeling facilitates access of transcription factors and other proteins to DNA, influencing gene regulation.
Functional Genomics
Role of ATP Hydrolysis in Chromatin Remodeling
ATP hydrolysis provides the energy required for the SWI/SNF complex to disrupt histone-DNA interactions and reposition nucleosomes. This energy-dependent process enables dynamic changes in chromatin structure essential for regulating DNA accessibility.
