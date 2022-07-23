Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 11
Chapter 17, Problem 11

Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining cis-acting regulatory elements as DNA sequences located on the same molecule of DNA as the gene they regulate, influencing gene expression without encoding proteins themselves.
Explain that promoters are cis-acting elements typically found immediately upstream (5') of the transcription start site; they serve as the binding site for RNA polymerase and general transcription factors to initiate transcription.
Describe enhancers as cis-acting elements that can be located upstream, downstream, or even within introns of a gene; they increase the rate of transcription by binding specific transcription factors and can function over long distances.
Highlight the key difference that promoters are essential for the basal transcription machinery assembly and start of transcription, whereas enhancers modulate the efficiency and level of transcription, often in a tissue-specific or developmental stage-specific manner.
Summarize by noting that both promoters and enhancers regulate gene expression, but promoters are necessary for transcription initiation at a fixed position, while enhancers enhance transcription from a distance and can act in an orientation-independent manner.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cis-acting Regulatory Elements

Cis-acting regulatory elements are DNA sequences located on the same molecule as the gene they regulate. They influence gene expression by serving as binding sites for transcription factors and other proteins, controlling when and how much a gene is transcribed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Human Transposable Elements

Promoters

Promoters are cis-acting elements located immediately upstream of a gene's transcription start site. They serve as the primary binding site for RNA polymerase and general transcription factors, initiating the process of transcription.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:34
Bacteriophage Regulation

Enhancers

Enhancers are cis-acting elements that can be located far from the gene they regulate, either upstream, downstream, or within introns. They increase transcription levels by binding specific transcription factors and looping the DNA to interact with the promoter region.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.

530
views
Textbook Question

Chromatin remodeling by the SWI/SNF complex requires hydrolysis of ATP. What purpose does this serve?

590
views
Textbook Question

Explain how the addition of acetyl groups to histones leads to a weaker association of DNA in nucleosomes.

456
views
Textbook Question

Enhancers can influence the transcription of genes far away on the same chromosome. How are the effects of enhancers restricted so that they do not exert inappropriate transcriptional activation of non-target genes?

756
views
Textbook Question

Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?

584
views
Textbook Question

Compare the control of gene regulation in eukaryotes and bacteria at the level of initiation of transcription. How do the regulatory mechanisms work? What are the similarities and differences in these two types of organisms in terms of the specific components of the regulatory mechanisms?

848
views