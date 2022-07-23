Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.
Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.
Key Concepts
Cis-acting Regulatory Elements
Promoters
Enhancers
Chromatin remodeling by the SWI/SNF complex requires hydrolysis of ATP. What purpose does this serve?
Explain how the addition of acetyl groups to histones leads to a weaker association of DNA in nucleosomes.
Enhancers can influence the transcription of genes far away on the same chromosome. How are the effects of enhancers restricted so that they do not exert inappropriate transcriptional activation of non-target genes?
Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?
Compare the control of gene regulation in eukaryotes and bacteria at the level of initiation of transcription. How do the regulatory mechanisms work? What are the similarities and differences in these two types of organisms in terms of the specific components of the regulatory mechanisms?