What features of eukaryotes provide additional opportunities for the regulation of gene expression compared to bacteria?
Provide a definition of chromatin remodeling, and give two examples of this phenomenon.
Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories.
Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.
Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.
Chromatin remodeling by the SWI/SNF complex requires hydrolysis of ATP. What purpose does this serve?