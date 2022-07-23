Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories.
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Chapter 17, Problem 8
Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.
1
Begin by defining chromatin remodeling as the dynamic modification of chromatin architecture to allow access of condensed genomic DNA to the regulatory transcription machinery proteins, and thereby control gene expression.
Explain the two main mechanisms of chromatin remodeling: (1) covalent modifications of histone proteins (such as acetylation, methylation, phosphorylation) and (2) ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling complexes that reposition or evict nucleosomes along the DNA.
Describe how histone acetylation, typically carried out by histone acetyltransferases (HATs), neutralizes positive charges on histones, reducing their affinity for DNA and resulting in a more relaxed chromatin structure that promotes transcription.
Discuss how ATP-dependent remodeling complexes use energy from ATP hydrolysis to slide, eject, or restructure nucleosomes, thereby exposing promoter or enhancer regions to transcription factors and RNA polymerase, facilitating transcription initiation.
Conclude by explaining that these remodeling processes influence transcription by either making DNA more accessible to transcriptional activators and the transcriptional machinery (activating transcription) or by creating a more compact chromatin state that restricts access and represses transcription.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chromatin Structure and Organization
Chromatin is composed of DNA wrapped around histone proteins forming nucleosomes, which further fold into higher-order structures. Its compactness regulates DNA accessibility, influencing gene expression by controlling how easily transcription machinery can access DNA sequences.
Mechanisms of Chromatin Remodeling
Chromatin remodeling involves ATP-dependent complexes that reposition, eject, or restructure nucleosomes, and histone modifications like acetylation or methylation that alter chromatin compaction. These changes modulate DNA accessibility, enabling or restricting transcription factor binding.
Impact of Chromatin Remodeling on Transcription
By altering chromatin structure, remodeling processes regulate transcription initiation and elongation. Open chromatin states facilitate transcription factor and RNA polymerase binding, promoting gene expression, while closed states repress transcription by limiting access to DNA.
