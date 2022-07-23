Skip to main content
Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.

Step 1: Understand that histone modifications are chemical changes to the histone proteins around which DNA is wrapped, affecting how tightly or loosely DNA is packaged and thus influencing gene expression.
Step 2: Describe acetylation, a type of histone modification where an acetyl group is added to lysine residues on histone tails. This reduces the positive charge on histones, decreasing their affinity for negatively charged DNA, leading to a more relaxed chromatin structure and generally promoting transcription.
Step 3: Describe methylation, another histone modification where methyl groups are added to lysine or arginine residues on histones. Depending on the specific site and degree of methylation, this can either activate or repress transcription by altering chromatin structure or recruiting regulatory proteins.
Step 4: Explain that acetylation is typically associated with transcriptional activation because it opens up chromatin, making DNA more accessible to transcription factors and RNA polymerase.
Step 5: Explain that methylation can have dual effects: for example, trimethylation of histone H3 at lysine 4 (H3K4me3) is linked to active transcription, while trimethylation at lysine 9 (H3K9me3) is associated with transcriptional repression and heterochromatin formation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Histone Modification

Histone modifications are chemical changes to the histone proteins around which DNA is wrapped. These modifications, such as methylation or acetylation, alter chromatin structure and influence gene accessibility, thereby regulating transcriptional activity.
Histone Protein Modifications

Histone Acetylation

Histone acetylation involves adding acetyl groups to lysine residues on histone tails, which neutralizes positive charges and reduces histone-DNA interaction. This leads to a more relaxed chromatin structure, promoting transcription by allowing transcription factors easier access to DNA.
Histone Protein Modifications

Histone Methylation

Histone methylation adds methyl groups to specific lysine or arginine residues on histones. Depending on the site and degree of methylation, it can either activate or repress transcription by recruiting proteins that modify chromatin structure or interact with the transcription machinery.
Histone Protein Modifications
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide a definition of chromatin remodeling, and give two examples of this phenomenon.

Textbook Question

Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories.

Textbook Question

A number of experiments have demonstrated that areas of the genome that are transcriptionally inactive are also resistant to DNase I digestion. However, transcriptionally active areas are DNase I sensitive. Describe how DNase I resistance or sensitivity might indicate transcriptional activity.

Textbook Question

Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.

Textbook Question

Chromatin remodeling by the SWI/SNF complex requires hydrolysis of ATP. What purpose does this serve?

Textbook Question

Explain how the addition of acetyl groups to histones leads to a weaker association of DNA in nucleosomes.

