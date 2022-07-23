Provide a definition of chromatin remodeling, and give two examples of this phenomenon.
Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.
Key Concepts
Histone Modification
Histone Acetylation
Histone Methylation
Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories.
A number of experiments have demonstrated that areas of the genome that are transcriptionally inactive are also resistant to DNase I digestion. However, transcriptionally active areas are DNase I sensitive. Describe how DNase I resistance or sensitivity might indicate transcriptional activity.
Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.
Chromatin remodeling by the SWI/SNF complex requires hydrolysis of ATP. What purpose does this serve?
Explain how the addition of acetyl groups to histones leads to a weaker association of DNA in nucleosomes.