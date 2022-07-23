Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Chapter 17, Problem 10
Explain how the addition of acetyl groups to histones leads to a weaker association of DNA in nucleosomes.
Histones are proteins around which DNA is wrapped to form nucleosomes, the basic units of chromatin structure.
Histones have positively charged lysine residues that interact with the negatively charged phosphate groups of DNA, leading to a tight association.
Acetylation involves the addition of acetyl groups (CH3CO) to the lysine residues on histone tails.
The addition of acetyl groups neutralizes the positive charge on lysine residues, reducing the electrostatic attraction between histones and DNA.
This reduction in attraction results in a looser association of DNA with histones, making the DNA more accessible for transcription and other processes.
Key Concepts
Histone Acetylation
Histone acetylation is a post-translational modification where acetyl groups are added to the lysine residues of histone proteins. This modification neutralizes the positive charge of lysines, reducing the affinity between histones and the negatively charged DNA. As a result, the chromatin structure becomes more relaxed, facilitating access to the DNA for transcription and other processes.
Histone Protein Modifications
Nucleosome Structure
Nucleosomes are the fundamental units of chromatin, consisting of DNA wrapped around a core of histone proteins. Each nucleosome contains approximately 147 base pairs of DNA and is connected by linker DNA. The structural arrangement of nucleosomes plays a crucial role in the compaction of DNA and the regulation of gene expression, as tighter packing can inhibit access to the DNA.
Chromosome Structure
Chromatin Remodeling
Chromatin remodeling refers to the dynamic changes in the structure of chromatin that allow for the regulation of gene expression. This process involves the repositioning or restructuring of nucleosomes, often facilitated by ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling complexes. Acetylation of histones is one mechanism that promotes chromatin remodeling, leading to a more open and accessible chromatin state, which is essential for transcriptional activation.
Chromatin
Textbook Question
Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.
Chromatin remodeling by the SWI/SNF complex requires hydrolysis of ATP. What purpose does this serve?
Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.
Enhancers can influence the transcription of genes far away on the same chromosome. How are the effects of enhancers restricted so that they do not exert inappropriate transcriptional activation of non-target genes?
Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?
