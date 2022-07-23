Chromatin Remodeling

Chromatin remodeling refers to the dynamic changes in the structure of chromatin that allow for the regulation of gene expression. This process involves the repositioning or restructuring of nucleosomes, often facilitated by ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling complexes. Acetylation of histones is one mechanism that promotes chromatin remodeling, leading to a more open and accessible chromatin state, which is essential for transcriptional activation.