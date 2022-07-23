Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.
Compare the control of gene regulation in eukaryotes and bacteria at the level of initiation of transcription. How do the regulatory mechanisms work? What are the similarities and differences in these two types of organisms in terms of the specific components of the regulatory mechanisms?
Enhancers can influence the transcription of genes far away on the same chromosome. How are the effects of enhancers restricted so that they do not exert inappropriate transcriptional activation of non-target genes?
Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?
Many promoter regions contain CAAT boxes containing consensus sequences CAAT or CCAAT approximately 70 to 80 bases upstream from the transcription start site. How might one determine the influence of CAAT boxes on the transcription rate of a given gene?
Research indicates that promoters may fall into one of two classes: focused or dispersed. How do these classes differ, and which genes tend to be associated with each?
Explain the features of the Initiator (Inr) elements, BREs, DPEs, and MTEs of focused promoters.