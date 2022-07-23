How do we know that eukaryotic transcription factors bind to DNA sequences at or near promoter regions?
What features of eukaryotes provide additional opportunities for the regulation of gene expression compared to bacteria?
Key Concepts
Chromatin Structure and Remodeling
Transcriptional Regulation via Multiple Promoters and Enhancers
Post-Transcriptional Regulation
How do we know that there is an association between disease susceptibility in humans and regulatory DNA sequences?
Write a short essay describing how cis-acting regulatory elements, activators, and chromatin modifiers are all coordinately involved in regulating transcription initiation.
Provide a definition of chromatin remodeling, and give two examples of this phenomenon.
Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories.
A number of experiments have demonstrated that areas of the genome that are transcriptionally inactive are also resistant to DNase I digestion. However, transcriptionally active areas are DNase I sensitive. Describe how DNase I resistance or sensitivity might indicate transcriptional activity.