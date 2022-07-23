Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 5

Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories.

Begin by explaining that the interphase nucleus is the phase of the cell cycle when the cell is not dividing, and the chromatin is less condensed, allowing for active gene expression and DNA replication.
Describe chromosome territories as distinct, non-overlapping regions within the nucleus where individual chromosomes are spatially confined, maintaining an organized structure rather than being randomly dispersed.
Explain interchromatin compartments as the spaces between chromosome territories that are rich in RNA and proteins, serving as channels for molecular movement and sites for RNA processing.
Introduce transcription factories as specialized nuclear subdomains where multiple active RNA polymerases cluster together, facilitating efficient transcription of genes by concentrating the necessary machinery.
Summarize how these components—chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories—work together to create a highly organized and functional nuclear architecture that supports gene regulation and genome stability.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosome Territories

Chromosome territories refer to distinct, non-overlapping regions within the interphase nucleus where individual chromosomes are spatially confined. This organization helps regulate gene expression and DNA replication by limiting interactions between different chromosomes. Each territory maintains a specific position relative to others, contributing to nuclear architecture.
Chromosome Structure

Interchromatin Compartments

Interchromatin compartments are the spaces between chromosome territories filled with a network of channels and spaces that facilitate molecular movement. These compartments contain various nuclear components like RNA, proteins, and nuclear bodies, serving as sites for RNA processing and transport, and allowing communication between different chromosomal regions.
Ribosome Structure

Transcription Factories

Transcription factories are discrete nuclear sites where active transcription occurs, containing clusters of RNA polymerase II and associated factors. Instead of genes moving to polymerases, multiple genes from different chromosomes can be transcribed simultaneously within these factories, enhancing transcription efficiency and coordination.
Eukaryotic Transcription
