Write a short essay describing how cis-acting regulatory elements, activators, and chromatin modifiers are all coordinately involved in regulating transcription initiation.
Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Chromosome Territories
Interchromatin Compartments
Transcription Factories
What features of eukaryotes provide additional opportunities for the regulation of gene expression compared to bacteria?
Provide a definition of chromatin remodeling, and give two examples of this phenomenon.
A number of experiments have demonstrated that areas of the genome that are transcriptionally inactive are also resistant to DNase I digestion. However, transcriptionally active areas are DNase I sensitive. Describe how DNase I resistance or sensitivity might indicate transcriptional activity.
Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.
Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.