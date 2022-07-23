How do we know that there is an association between disease susceptibility in humans and regulatory DNA sequences?
Provide a definition of chromatin remodeling, and give two examples of this phenomenon.
Write a short essay describing how cis-acting regulatory elements, activators, and chromatin modifiers are all coordinately involved in regulating transcription initiation.
What features of eukaryotes provide additional opportunities for the regulation of gene expression compared to bacteria?
Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories.
A number of experiments have demonstrated that areas of the genome that are transcriptionally inactive are also resistant to DNase I digestion. However, transcriptionally active areas are DNase I sensitive. Describe how DNase I resistance or sensitivity might indicate transcriptional activity.
Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.