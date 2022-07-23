Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Provide a definition of chromatin remodeling, and give two examples of this phenomenon.

Define chromatin remodeling as the dynamic modification of chromatin architecture to allow access of condensed genomic DNA to the regulatory transcription machinery proteins, thereby controlling gene expression.
Explain that chromatin remodeling involves changes such as repositioning, ejecting, or restructuring nucleosomes, which are the basic units of chromatin composed of DNA wrapped around histone proteins.
Describe the two main types of chromatin remodeling mechanisms: ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling complexes and covalent histone modifications.
Provide the first example: the SWI/SNF complex, an ATP-dependent chromatin remodeler that uses energy from ATP hydrolysis to slide or eject nucleosomes, facilitating transcription factor access to DNA.
Provide the second example: histone acetylation by histone acetyltransferases (HATs), which adds acetyl groups to histone tails, reducing their positive charge and loosening DNA-histone interactions to promote gene expression.

Chromatin Structure

Chromatin is the complex of DNA and proteins, mainly histones, that package DNA into a compact, organized form within the nucleus. Its structure regulates gene accessibility, influencing gene expression by controlling how tightly or loosely DNA is wound around histones.
Chromatin Remodeling

Chromatin remodeling refers to dynamic modifications of chromatin architecture that alter DNA accessibility without changing the DNA sequence. This process enables or restricts the binding of transcription factors and other proteins, thereby regulating gene expression.
Examples of Chromatin Remodeling

Two common examples of chromatin remodeling include histone modification (such as acetylation or methylation) and ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling complexes that reposition nucleosomes. These changes can activate or repress gene transcription by altering chromatin accessibility.
Textbook Question

How do we know that there is an association between disease susceptibility in humans and regulatory DNA sequences?

Textbook Question

Write a short essay describing how cis-acting regulatory elements, activators, and chromatin modifiers are all coordinately involved in regulating transcription initiation.

Textbook Question

What features of eukaryotes provide additional opportunities for the regulation of gene expression compared to bacteria?

Textbook Question

Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories.

Textbook Question

A number of experiments have demonstrated that areas of the genome that are transcriptionally inactive are also resistant to DNase I digestion. However, transcriptionally active areas are DNase I sensitive. Describe how DNase I resistance or sensitivity might indicate transcriptional activity.

Textbook Question

Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.

