Consider the CT/CGRP example of alternative splicing show. Which different types of alternative splicing patterns are represented?
The regulation of mRNA decay relies heavily upon deadenylases and decapping enzymes. Explain how these classes of enzymes are critical to initiating mRNA decay.
Key Concepts
mRNA Decay Pathways
Role of Deadenylases
Function of Decapping Enzymes
Explain how the use of alternative promoters and alternative polyadenylation signals produces mRNAs with different 5' and 3' ends.
Explain how a tissue-specific RNA-binding protein can lead to tissue-specific alternative splicing via splicing enhancers or splicing silencers.
Nonsense-mediated decay is an mRNA surveillance pathway that eliminates mRNAs with premature stop codons. How does the cell distinguish between normal mRNAs and those with a premature stop?
AU-rich elements (AREs) are cis-elements in mRNAs that regulate stability and decay. How is it possible that a single mRNA sequence element can serve to stabilize an mRNA in some cases and lead to its decay in other scenarios?
What are processing bodies (P bodies), and what role do they play in mRNA regulation?