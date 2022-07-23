Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
The regulation of mRNA decay relies heavily upon deadenylases and decapping enzymes. Explain how these classes of enzymes are critical to initiating mRNA decay.

Begin by understanding that mRNA decay is a crucial process for regulating gene expression by controlling the lifespan of mRNA molecules in the cell.
Explain that deadenylases are enzymes that shorten the poly(A) tail at the 3' end of the mRNA, which is a key initial step in mRNA decay because the poly(A) tail protects mRNA from degradation and aids in translation.
Describe how the shortening of the poly(A) tail by deadenylases reduces mRNA stability, making the mRNA more susceptible to further degradation processes.
Introduce decapping enzymes, which remove the 5' cap structure of the mRNA; this cap normally protects mRNA from exonucleases and is essential for translation initiation.
Clarify that once the 5' cap is removed by decapping enzymes, the mRNA is exposed to 5' to 3' exonucleases, leading to rapid degradation of the mRNA molecule, thus effectively initiating mRNA decay.

mRNA Decay Pathways

mRNA decay is a cellular process that controls gene expression by degrading messenger RNA molecules. It ensures that mRNAs do not persist longer than needed, allowing cells to regulate protein synthesis dynamically. The decay process typically begins with shortening of the poly(A) tail, followed by removal of the 5' cap, leading to exonucleolytic degradation.
Role of Deadenylases

Deadenylases are enzymes that shorten the poly(A) tail at the 3' end of mRNA. This deadenylation is often the first and rate-limiting step in mRNA decay, destabilizing the mRNA and making it more susceptible to further degradation. By removing the poly(A) tail, deadenylases trigger downstream decay mechanisms.
Function of Decapping Enzymes

Decapping enzymes remove the 5' cap structure of mRNA, which protects the transcript from exonucleases. Once the cap is removed, the mRNA becomes vulnerable to 5' to 3' exonucleolytic degradation. Decapping is a critical step that commits the mRNA to rapid decay, effectively terminating its translation potential.
