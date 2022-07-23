Textbook Question
What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?
590
views
What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?
Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?
What are the possible roles of proteins in histone modification?
Why are changes in nucleosome spacing important in changing gene expression?
What are the similarities and differences in the two types of ncRNAs involved in epigenetic control of gene expression?
How do microRNAs regulate epigenetic mechanisms during development?