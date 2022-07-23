Textbook Question
What are the possible roles of proteins in histone modification?
Describe how reversible chemical changes to DNA and histones are linked to chromatin modification.
Why are changes in nucleosome spacing important in changing gene expression?
How do microRNAs regulate epigenetic mechanisms during development?
What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.
What is the histone code?