How do microRNAs regulate epigenetic mechanisms during development?

Describe how reversible chemical changes to DNA and histones are linked to chromatin modification.
Why are changes in nucleosome spacing important in changing gene expression?
What are the similarities and differences in the two types of ncRNAs involved in epigenetic control of gene expression?
What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.
What is the histone code?
What are the differences and similarities among the three classes of monoallelic gene expression?