What are the possible roles of proteins in histone modification?

Textbook Question
What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?
817
views
What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?
What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?
Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?
Describe how reversible chemical changes to DNA and histones are linked to chromatin modification.
Why are changes in nucleosome spacing important in changing gene expression?
What are the similarities and differences in the two types of ncRNAs involved in epigenetic control of gene expression?