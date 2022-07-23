Textbook Question
Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?
759
views
Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?
What are the possible roles of proteins in histone modification?
Describe how reversible chemical changes to DNA and histones are linked to chromatin modification.
What are the similarities and differences in the two types of ncRNAs involved in epigenetic control of gene expression?
How do microRNAs regulate epigenetic mechanisms during development?
What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.