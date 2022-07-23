Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 8
Chapter 19, Problem 8

Why are changes in nucleosome spacing important in changing gene expression?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that nucleosomes are complexes of DNA wrapped around histone proteins, which help package DNA into chromatin and regulate access to genetic information.
Recognize that nucleosome spacing refers to the distance between adjacent nucleosomes along the DNA strand, which influences how tightly or loosely the DNA is packed.
Explain that changes in nucleosome spacing can alter the accessibility of DNA to transcription factors and RNA polymerase, thereby affecting the initiation and regulation of gene expression.
Note that tighter nucleosome spacing generally leads to more condensed chromatin (heterochromatin), reducing gene expression, while looser spacing results in more open chromatin (euchromatin), facilitating gene expression.
Conclude that dynamic changes in nucleosome spacing serve as an epigenetic mechanism to control which genes are turned on or off in response to cellular signals or developmental cues.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleosome Structure and Function

Nucleosomes are the basic units of chromatin, consisting of DNA wrapped around histone proteins. They compact DNA and regulate its accessibility, influencing how genes are expressed by controlling the exposure of DNA to transcription machinery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Chromatin Remodeling and Nucleosome Spacing

Chromatin remodeling involves repositioning or spacing nucleosomes along DNA, which alters chromatin structure. Changes in nucleosome spacing can expose or hide regulatory DNA sequences, thereby modulating gene expression by facilitating or restricting transcription factor binding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

Gene Expression Regulation

Gene expression is controlled by multiple mechanisms, including chromatin accessibility. Altered nucleosome spacing affects the ability of RNA polymerase and transcription factors to access genes, thus playing a critical role in turning genes on or off in response to cellular signals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?

759
views
Textbook Question

What are the possible roles of proteins in histone modification?

778
views
Textbook Question

Describe how reversible chemical changes to DNA and histones are linked to chromatin modification.

448
views
Textbook Question

What are the similarities and differences in the two types of ncRNAs involved in epigenetic control of gene expression?

502
views
Textbook Question

How do microRNAs regulate epigenetic mechanisms during development?

753
views
Textbook Question

What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.

682
views