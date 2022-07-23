Imprinting disorders do not involve changes in DNA sequence, but only the methylated state of the DNA. Does it seem likely that imprinting disorders could be treated by controlling the maternal environment in some way, perhaps by dietary changes?
How are mutations in histone acetylation (HAT) genes linked to cancer?
Should fertility clinics be required by law to disclose that some assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) can result in epigenetic diseases? How would you and your partner balance the risks of ART with the desire to have a child?
How can the role of epigenetics in cancer be reconciled with the idea that cancer is caused by the accumulation of genetic mutations in tumor-suppressor genes and proto-oncogenes?
A developmental disorder in humans called spina bifida is a neural tube defect linked to a maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy. What does this suggest about the cause of spina bifida?
What does this suggest about the cause of spina bifida?
Does this exclude genetic mutations as a cause of this condition?
Does this exclude genetic mutations as a cause of this condition?
Should researchers be looking for mutant alleles of genes that control formation and differentiation of the neural tube?
Should researchers be looking for mutant alleles of genes that control formation and differentiation of the neural tube?