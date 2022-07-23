Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Chapter 19, Problem 18

How are mutations in histone acetylation (HAT) genes linked to cancer?

1
span>Step 1: Understand the role of histone acetylation in gene expression.
span>Step 2: Recognize that histone acetylation is a process where acetyl groups are added to histone proteins, leading to a more relaxed chromatin structure and increased gene expression.
span>Step 3: Identify that Histone Acetyltransferases (HATs) are enzymes responsible for adding acetyl groups to histones.
span>Step 4: Consider how mutations in HAT genes can disrupt normal acetylation patterns, potentially leading to abnormal gene expression.
span>Step 5: Explore how such disruptions in gene expression can contribute to the development and progression of cancer by affecting genes involved in cell cycle regulation, apoptosis, and other critical cellular processes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Histone Acetylation

Histone acetylation is a post-translational modification where acetyl groups are added to histone proteins, leading to a more relaxed chromatin structure. This modification enhances gene expression by allowing transcription factors easier access to DNA. The balance of acetylation and deacetylation is crucial for normal cellular function and regulation of gene expression.
HAT Genes

Histone Acetyltransferase (HAT) genes encode enzymes that catalyze the addition of acetyl groups to histones. Mutations in these genes can disrupt normal acetylation patterns, potentially leading to aberrant gene expression. This dysregulation can contribute to oncogenesis by activating oncogenes or silencing tumor suppressor genes.
Cancer and Epigenetics

Cancer is often associated with epigenetic changes, which include modifications like histone acetylation. These changes can alter gene expression without altering the underlying DNA sequence. Mutations in HAT genes can lead to epigenetic alterations that promote uncontrolled cell growth and survival, key characteristics of cancer cells.
