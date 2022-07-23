Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 19c
Chapter 19, Problem 19c

A developmental disorder in humans called spina bifida is a neural tube defect linked to a maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy.
Should researchers be looking for mutant alleles of genes that control formation and differentiation of the neural tube?

1
Understand the context of the problem: Spina bifida is a neural tube defect influenced by maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy. Neural tube defects occur during early embryonic development, and folate plays a critical role in DNA synthesis and cell division.
Consider the genetic aspect: Researchers should investigate whether mutant alleles of genes involved in neural tube formation and differentiation could contribute to spina bifida. These genes may regulate processes such as cell signaling, tissue development, and structural formation during embryogenesis.
Identify candidate genes: Focus on genes known to be involved in neural tube development, such as those encoding transcription factors, signaling molecules, or enzymes critical for folate metabolism. Examples include genes in the Wnt, BMP, or SHH signaling pathways.
Design experiments: Researchers can use techniques like genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to identify genetic variants associated with spina bifida. Functional studies, such as gene knockout or knockdown experiments in model organisms, can help determine the role of specific genes in neural tube development.
Integrate findings with environmental factors: Since folate deficiency is a known risk factor, researchers should also study gene-environment interactions. This includes examining how genetic variants may influence susceptibility to folate deficiency and its impact on neural tube formation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neural Tube Development

The neural tube is a structure in the early embryo that eventually develops into the brain and spinal cord. Proper formation and closure of the neural tube are critical for normal central nervous system development. Defects in this process can lead to conditions like spina bifida, where the neural tube does not close completely, resulting in various physical and neurological issues.
Folate and Neural Tube Defects

Folate, a B-vitamin, is essential for DNA synthesis and repair, as well as cell division. A maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy has been linked to an increased risk of neural tube defects, including spina bifida. This highlights the importance of adequate folate intake before and during early pregnancy to support proper neural tube formation.
Genetic Mutations and Alleles

Mutant alleles are variations of genes that can lead to altered functions or traits. In the context of neural tube defects, researchers may investigate specific genes involved in neural tube formation and differentiation to identify any mutations that could contribute to conditions like spina bifida. Understanding these genetic factors can help in developing preventive strategies and treatments.
