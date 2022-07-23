Textbook Question
What is the histone code?
What are the differences and similarities among the three classes of monoallelic gene expression?
What is the role of imprinting in human genetic disorders?
Should fertility clinics be required by law to disclose that some assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) can result in epigenetic diseases? How would you and your partner balance the risks of ART with the desire to have a child?
How can the role of epigenetics in cancer be reconciled with the idea that cancer is caused by the accumulation of genetic mutations in tumor-suppressor genes and proto-oncogenes?
How are mutations in histone acetylation (HAT) genes linked to cancer?