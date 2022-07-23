Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 17
Chapter 19, Problem 17

How can the role of epigenetics in cancer be reconciled with the idea that cancer is caused by the accumulation of genetic mutations in tumor-suppressor genes and proto-oncogenes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cancer is traditionally viewed as a genetic disease caused by mutations in tumor-suppressor genes and proto-oncogenes, leading to uncontrolled cell growth.
Recognize that epigenetics involves changes in gene expression without altering the DNA sequence, often through mechanisms like DNA methylation and histone modification.
Consider how epigenetic changes can silence tumor-suppressor genes or activate proto-oncogenes, contributing to cancer development similarly to genetic mutations.
Explore the interplay between genetic mutations and epigenetic modifications, where mutations can lead to epigenetic changes and vice versa, creating a complex network influencing cancer progression.
Acknowledge that both genetic and epigenetic factors are crucial in understanding cancer, as they can work together to disrupt normal cellular functions and promote tumorigenesis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
39s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics refers to the study of changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the underlying DNA sequence. These changes can be influenced by environmental factors and can affect how genes are turned on or off. In cancer, epigenetic modifications can lead to the silencing of tumor-suppressor genes or the activation of oncogenes, contributing to tumor development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

Genetic Mutations

Genetic mutations are permanent alterations in the DNA sequence that can lead to changes in protein function. In cancer, mutations often occur in tumor-suppressor genes, which normally prevent uncontrolled cell growth, or in proto-oncogenes, which promote cell division. The accumulation of these mutations is a key factor in the progression of cancer, leading to the transformation of normal cells into malignant ones.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Tumor-Suppressor Genes and Proto-Oncogenes

Tumor-suppressor genes are responsible for regulating cell division and preventing tumor formation, while proto-oncogenes promote cell growth and division. When mutations occur in these genes, they can disrupt normal cellular functions, leading to cancer. Understanding the interplay between genetic mutations in these genes and epigenetic modifications is crucial for comprehending the multifaceted nature of cancer development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Cancer Mutations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the role of imprinting in human genetic disorders?

796
views
Textbook Question

Imprinting disorders do not involve changes in DNA sequence, but only the methylated state of the DNA. Does it seem likely that imprinting disorders could be treated by controlling the maternal environment in some way, perhaps by dietary changes?

473
views
Textbook Question

Should fertility clinics be required by law to disclose that some assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) can result in epigenetic diseases? How would you and your partner balance the risks of ART with the desire to have a child?

491
views
Textbook Question

How are mutations in histone acetylation (HAT) genes linked to cancer?

609
views
Textbook Question

A developmental disorder in humans called spina bifida is a neural tube defect linked to a maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy.

What does this suggest about the cause of spina bifida?

494
views
Textbook Question

A developmental disorder in humans called spina bifida is a neural tube defect linked to a maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy.

Does this exclude genetic mutations as a cause of this condition?

367
views