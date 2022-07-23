How can the role of epigenetics in cancer be reconciled with the idea that cancer is caused by the accumulation of genetic mutations in tumor-suppressor genes and proto-oncogenes?
A developmental disorder in humans called spina bifida is a neural tube defect linked to a maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy.
Does this exclude genetic mutations as a cause of this condition?
How are mutations in histone acetylation (HAT) genes linked to cancer?
What does this suggest about the cause of spina bifida?
Should researchers be looking for mutant alleles of genes that control formation and differentiation of the neural tube?
Trace the relationship between the methylation status of the glucocorticoid receptor gene and the behavioral response to stress.
Prader–Willi syndrome (PWS) is a genetic disorder with a clinical profile of obesity, intellectual disability, and short stature. It can be caused in several ways. Most common is a deletion on the paternal copy of chromosome 15, but it can also be caused by an epigenetic imprinting disorder and uniparental disomy, an event in which the affected child receives two copies of the maternal chromosome 15. A child with PWS comes to your clinic for a diagnosis of the molecular basis for this condition. The gel below shows the results of testing with short tandem repeats (STRs) from the region of chromosome 15 associated with the disorder.
Is this case caused by a deletion in the paternal copy of chromosome 15? Explain.