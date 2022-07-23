Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 19b
Chapter 19, Problem 19b

A developmental disorder in humans called spina bifida is a neural tube defect linked to a maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy.
Does this exclude genetic mutations as a cause of this condition?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Spina bifida is a neural tube defect influenced by both environmental factors (e.g., maternal diet low in folate) and genetic factors. The question asks whether genetic mutations can also contribute to this condition.
Clarify the role of folate: Folate is crucial for DNA synthesis and repair during early development. A deficiency in folate can disrupt normal neural tube closure, increasing the risk of spina bifida. However, this does not rule out genetic contributions.
Explore genetic factors: Genetic mutations in genes involved in folate metabolism (e.g., MTHFR gene) or neural tube development (e.g., VANGL1, SHROOM3) can predispose individuals to spina bifida, even in the presence of adequate folate levels.
Consider gene-environment interactions: Spina bifida is often the result of complex interactions between genetic predispositions and environmental factors, such as maternal folate levels. Both components can play a role in the condition's development.
Conclude: While a maternal diet low in folate is a significant risk factor, it does not exclude genetic mutations as a cause of spina bifida. Both genetic and environmental factors contribute to the condition, and their interplay is critical in understanding its etiology.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neural Tube Defects

Neural tube defects (NTDs) are serious birth defects that occur when the neural tube, which forms the brain and spinal cord, does not close completely during early fetal development. Spina bifida is one of the most common NTDs, characterized by incomplete closure of the spinal column, leading to varying degrees of disability. Understanding NTDs is crucial for recognizing the multifactorial nature of conditions like spina bifida.
Folate and Its Role in Development

Folate, a B-vitamin, is essential for DNA synthesis and repair, as well as cell division, making it particularly important during pregnancy. A maternal diet low in folate has been linked to an increased risk of NTDs, including spina bifida. This highlights the significance of nutritional factors in fetal development and the prevention of certain congenital disorders.
Genetic Mutations and Multifactorial Disorders

Genetic mutations can contribute to the risk of developing conditions like spina bifida, but they are often part of a multifactorial model where both genetic and environmental factors interact. While a low folate diet is a significant risk factor, it does not exclude the possibility that genetic predispositions may also play a role in the occurrence of spina bifida, indicating the complexity of its etiology.
