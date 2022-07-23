Neural Tube Defects

Neural tube defects (NTDs) are serious birth defects that occur when the neural tube, which forms the brain and spinal cord, does not close completely during early fetal development. Spina bifida is one of the most common NTDs, characterized by the incomplete closure of the spinal column, leading to various physical and neurological challenges. Understanding NTDs is crucial for recognizing the importance of early prenatal care and nutrition.