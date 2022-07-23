Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 19a
Chapter 19, Problem 19a

A developmental disorder in humans called spina bifida is a neural tube defect linked to a maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy.
What does this suggest about the cause of spina bifida?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of folate in human development: Folate is a vital nutrient required for DNA synthesis, repair, and methylation, processes that are crucial during rapid cell division and tissue formation in early embryonic development.
Recognize the importance of the neural tube: The neural tube is the embryonic structure that develops into the brain and spinal cord. Proper closure of the neural tube is essential for normal development, and defects in this process can lead to conditions like spina bifida.
Connect folate deficiency to neural tube defects: A maternal diet low in folate can impair DNA synthesis and cell division, potentially disrupting the closure of the neural tube during early pregnancy, leading to spina bifida.
Consider the timing of folate intake: Neural tube closure occurs very early in pregnancy, often before a woman knows she is pregnant. This highlights the importance of adequate folate intake before and during early pregnancy.
Conclude the cause: Spina bifida is likely caused by a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors, such as insufficient maternal folate intake during critical periods of embryonic development.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neural Tube Defects

Neural tube defects (NTDs) are serious birth defects that occur when the neural tube, which forms the brain and spinal cord, does not close completely during early fetal development. Spina bifida is one of the most common NTDs, characterized by the incomplete closure of the spinal column, leading to various physical and neurological challenges. Understanding NTDs is crucial for recognizing the importance of early prenatal care and nutrition.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Other Gene Interactions

Folate and Its Role in Development

Folate, also known as vitamin B9, is essential for DNA synthesis, repair, and methylation, making it critical for cell division and growth during pregnancy. A deficiency in folate can disrupt normal neural tube development, increasing the risk of defects like spina bifida. This highlights the importance of adequate maternal nutrition before and during pregnancy to support fetal health.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:30
Genetics of Development

Maternal Nutrition and Birth Outcomes

Maternal nutrition significantly influences fetal development and can affect birth outcomes. A diet lacking in essential nutrients, such as folate, can lead to developmental disorders, including spina bifida. This concept underscores the need for healthcare providers to educate expectant mothers about the importance of a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals to promote healthy pregnancies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Should fertility clinics be required by law to disclose that some assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) can result in epigenetic diseases? How would you and your partner balance the risks of ART with the desire to have a child?

491
views
Textbook Question

How can the role of epigenetics in cancer be reconciled with the idea that cancer is caused by the accumulation of genetic mutations in tumor-suppressor genes and proto-oncogenes?

560
views
Textbook Question

How are mutations in histone acetylation (HAT) genes linked to cancer?

609
views
Textbook Question

A developmental disorder in humans called spina bifida is a neural tube defect linked to a maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy.

Does this exclude genetic mutations as a cause of this condition?

367
views
Textbook Question

A developmental disorder in humans called spina bifida is a neural tube defect linked to a maternal diet low in folate during pregnancy.

Should researchers be looking for mutant alleles of genes that control formation and differentiation of the neural tube?

453
views
Textbook Question

Trace the relationship between the methylation status of the glucocorticoid receptor gene and the behavioral response to stress.

674
views