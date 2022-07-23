Textbook Question
How do microRNAs regulate epigenetic mechanisms during development?
What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.
What is the histone code?
What is the role of imprinting in human genetic disorders?
Imprinting disorders do not involve changes in DNA sequence, but only the methylated state of the DNA. Does it seem likely that imprinting disorders could be treated by controlling the maternal environment in some way, perhaps by dietary changes?
Should fertility clinics be required by law to disclose that some assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) can result in epigenetic diseases? How would you and your partner balance the risks of ART with the desire to have a child?