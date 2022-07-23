Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 13
Chapter 19, Problem 13

What are the differences and similarities among the three classes of monoallelic gene expression?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define monoallelic gene expression as the phenomenon where only one allele of a gene is expressed while the other allele is silenced, which can occur in different contexts and mechanisms.
Step 2: Identify the three main classes of monoallelic gene expression: genomic imprinting, X-chromosome inactivation, and random monoallelic expression of autosomal genes.
Step 3: Explain genomic imprinting as a parent-of-origin specific expression where either the maternal or paternal allele is epigenetically silenced, leading to expression from only one parental allele.
Step 4: Describe X-chromosome inactivation as a process in female mammals where one of the two X chromosomes is randomly inactivated in each cell to balance gene dosage between males and females.
Step 5: Discuss random monoallelic expression of autosomal genes, where one allele is randomly chosen for expression in each cell, independent of parental origin, leading to cellular mosaicism.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monoallelic Gene Expression

Monoallelic gene expression occurs when only one allele of a gene is actively transcribed while the other allele is silenced. This selective expression can influence cellular diversity and gene regulation, playing a key role in processes like immune response and development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity

Types of Monoallelic Expression

The three main classes are random monoallelic expression, genomic imprinting, and X-chromosome inactivation. Random monoallelic expression occurs stochastically in autosomal genes, imprinting involves parent-of-origin specific expression, and X-inactivation silences one X chromosome in females to balance gene dosage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity

Mechanisms and Biological Significance

Each class uses distinct epigenetic mechanisms such as DNA methylation and histone modifications to maintain allele-specific expression. These mechanisms ensure proper development, dosage compensation, and immune diversity, highlighting both shared and unique regulatory strategies among the classes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Speciation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do microRNAs regulate epigenetic mechanisms during development?

753
views
Textbook Question

What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.

682
views
Textbook Question

What is the histone code?

975
views
Textbook Question

What is the role of imprinting in human genetic disorders?

796
views
Textbook Question

Imprinting disorders do not involve changes in DNA sequence, but only the methylated state of the DNA. Does it seem likely that imprinting disorders could be treated by controlling the maternal environment in some way, perhaps by dietary changes?

473
views
Textbook Question

Should fertility clinics be required by law to disclose that some assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) can result in epigenetic diseases? How would you and your partner balance the risks of ART with the desire to have a child?

491
views