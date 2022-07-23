Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are a type of RNA molecule that do not code for proteins but play crucial roles in regulating gene expression at the epigenetic level.
One function of lncRNAs is to act as scaffolds, bringing together multiple proteins to form complexes that can modify chromatin structure and influence gene expression.
lncRNAs can also serve as guides, directing chromatin-modifying enzymes to specific genomic locations, thereby altering the epigenetic state of those regions.
Another role of lncRNAs is to act as decoys, binding to and sequestering proteins or other RNAs, preventing them from interacting with their usual targets and thus modulating gene expression.
lncRNAs can function as signals, being expressed in response to specific stimuli and indicating the need for changes in gene expression patterns, often through epigenetic modifications.

Long Non-Coding RNAs (lncRNAs)

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are a class of RNA molecules that are longer than 200 nucleotides and do not encode proteins. They play crucial roles in regulating gene expression and are involved in various cellular processes, including chromatin remodeling, transcriptional regulation, and post-transcriptional modifications. Their diverse functions are essential for maintaining cellular homeostasis and responding to environmental changes.
Epigenetic Regulation

Epigenetic regulation refers to heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the underlying DNA sequence. This includes mechanisms such as DNA methylation, histone modification, and chromatin remodeling. Epigenetic changes can influence how genes are turned on or off, impacting cellular function and development, and are often influenced by environmental factors.
Mechanisms of lncRNA Action

lncRNAs can regulate epigenetic processes through various mechanisms, including acting as scaffolds for protein complexes, guiding chromatin-modifying enzymes to specific genomic locations, and competing with other RNA molecules for binding to regulatory proteins. For example, some lncRNAs recruit histone methyltransferases to promote gene silencing, while others may interact with transcription factors to enhance gene expression. These interactions highlight the versatility of lncRNAs in modulating epigenetic landscapes.
