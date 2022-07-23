What is the histone code?

Textbook Question
What are the similarities and differences in the two types of ncRNAs involved in epigenetic control of gene expression?
502
views
What are the similarities and differences in the two types of ncRNAs involved in epigenetic control of gene expression?
How do microRNAs regulate epigenetic mechanisms during development?
What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.
What are the differences and similarities among the three classes of monoallelic gene expression?
What is the role of imprinting in human genetic disorders?
Imprinting disorders do not involve changes in DNA sequence, but only the methylated state of the DNA. Does it seem likely that imprinting disorders could be treated by controlling the maternal environment in some way, perhaps by dietary changes?