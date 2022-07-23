What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.
What is the role of imprinting in human genetic disorders?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Genomic Imprinting
Human Genetic Disorders
Imprinting Disorders
What is the histone code?
What are the differences and similarities among the three classes of monoallelic gene expression?
Imprinting disorders do not involve changes in DNA sequence, but only the methylated state of the DNA. Does it seem likely that imprinting disorders could be treated by controlling the maternal environment in some way, perhaps by dietary changes?
Should fertility clinics be required by law to disclose that some assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) can result in epigenetic diseases? How would you and your partner balance the risks of ART with the desire to have a child?
How can the role of epigenetics in cancer be reconciled with the idea that cancer is caused by the accumulation of genetic mutations in tumor-suppressor genes and proto-oncogenes?