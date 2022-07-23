Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 14

What is the role of imprinting in human genetic disorders?

1
Understand that genomic imprinting is an epigenetic phenomenon where certain genes are expressed in a parent-of-origin-specific manner.
Recognize that imprinting involves DNA methylation and histone modifications that silence one allele of a gene, depending on whether it is inherited from the mother or the father.
Identify that errors in imprinting can lead to human genetic disorders, as the balance of gene expression is disrupted.
Explore examples of disorders caused by imprinting errors, such as Prader-Willi syndrome and Angelman syndrome, which result from the same chromosomal region but differ based on the parent of origin.
Consider how imprinting disorders can provide insights into the mechanisms of epigenetic regulation and its impact on development and disease.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genomic Imprinting

Genomic imprinting is an epigenetic phenomenon where certain genes are expressed in a parent-of-origin-specific manner. This means that for some genes, only the allele inherited from one parent is active, while the other is silenced. This selective expression can lead to various developmental and physiological outcomes, and its disruption is linked to several genetic disorders.
Human Genetic Disorders

Human genetic disorders are diseases caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA, which can result from mutations, chromosomal abnormalities, or epigenetic changes. These disorders can be inherited or arise de novo and can affect various systems in the body. Understanding the genetic basis of these disorders is crucial for diagnosis, treatment, and genetic counseling.
Imprinting Disorders

Imprinting disorders are a subset of genetic disorders that arise from the improper expression of imprinted genes. Examples include Prader-Willi syndrome and Angelman syndrome, which are caused by the loss of function of genes on chromosome 15, depending on whether the mutation occurs in the paternal or maternal allele. These disorders highlight the importance of genomic imprinting in normal development and its implications in disease.
