Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 20 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 1d
Chapter 20, Problem 1d

How can gene knockouts, transgenic animals, and gene editing techniques be used to explore gene function?

1
Understand that gene knockouts involve disabling or 'knocking out' a specific gene in an organism to observe the resulting changes in phenotype, which helps infer the gene's function.
Recognize that transgenic animals are created by introducing foreign genes into their genome, allowing researchers to study the effects of overexpressing or misexpressing a gene and thus gain insights into its role.
Learn that gene editing techniques, such as CRISPR-Cas9, enable precise modifications of DNA sequences, including gene knockouts, insertions, or corrections, providing a powerful tool to investigate gene function by observing the consequences of these targeted changes.
Compare the phenotypic outcomes from gene knockouts, transgenic models, and gene-edited organisms to identify how specific genes contribute to development, physiology, or disease processes.
Integrate data from these approaches to build a comprehensive understanding of gene function, considering both loss-of-function and gain-of-function effects.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Knockouts

Gene knockouts involve disabling or deleting a specific gene in an organism to study the effects of its loss. This helps researchers understand the gene's role by observing changes in phenotype or biological processes when the gene is inactive.
Transgenic Animals

Transgenic animals carry foreign or modified genes introduced into their genome. By expressing or overexpressing these genes, scientists can investigate gene function, regulation, and the impact of specific genetic changes in a living organism.
Gene Editing Techniques

Gene editing methods like CRISPR-Cas9 allow precise modification of DNA sequences within an organism's genome. These tools enable targeted gene disruption, correction, or insertion, facilitating detailed functional studies and modeling of genetic diseases.
