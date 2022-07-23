In a recombinant DNA cloning experiment, how can we determine whether DNA fragments of interest have been incorporated into plasmids and, once host cells are transformed, which cells contain recombinant DNA?
How can gene knockouts, transgenic animals, and gene editing techniques be used to explore gene function?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Gene Knockouts
Transgenic Animals
Gene Editing Techniques
What steps make PCR a chain reaction that can produce millions of copies of a specific DNA molecule in a matter of hours without using host cells?
How has DNA-sequencing technology evolved in response to the emerging needs of genome scientists?
Write a short essay or sketch a diagram that provides an overview of how recombinant DNA techniques help geneticists study genes.
What roles do restriction enzymes, vectors, and host cells play in recombinant DNA studies? What role does DNA ligase perform in a DNA cloning experiment? How does the action of DNA ligase differ from the function of restriction enzymes?
The human insulin gene contains a number of sequences that are removed in the processing of the mRNA transcript. In spite of the fact that bacterial cells cannot excise these sequences from mRNA transcripts, explain how a gene like this can be cloned into a bacterial cell and produce insulin.