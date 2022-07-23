How does a positive ASO test for sickle-cell anemia determine that an individual is homozygous recessive for the mutation that causes sickle-cell anemia?
From GWAS, how do we know which genes are associated with a particular genetic disorder?
Key Concepts
Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS)
Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs)
Statistical Significance in Genetic Studies
From microarray analysis, how do we know what genes are being expressed in a specific tissue?
How can we correlate the genome with RNA expression data in a tissue or a single cell?
Write a short essay that summarizes the impacts that genomic applications are having on society and discuss which of the ethical issues presented by these applications is the most daunting to society.
Why are most recombinant human proteins produced in animal or plant hosts instead of bacterial host cells?
One of the major causes of sickness, death, and economic loss in the cattle industry is Mannheimia haemolytica, which causes bovine pasteurellosis, or shipping fever. Noninvasive delivery of a vaccine using transgenic plants expressing immunogens would reduce labor costs and trauma to livestock. An early step toward developing an edible vaccine is to determine whether an injected version of an antigen (usually a derivative of the pathogen) is capable of stimulating the development of antibodies in a test organism. The following table assesses the ability of a transgenic portion of a toxin (Lkt) of M. haemolytica to stimulate development of specific antibodies in rabbits.
What general conclusion can you draw from the data?