Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and BiotechnologyProblem 1e
Chapter 22, Problem 1e

From GWAS, how do we know which genes are associated with a particular genetic disorder?

1
Understand the concept of GWAS (Genome-Wide Association Studies): GWAS is a method used to identify genetic variants associated with specific traits or disorders by analyzing the genomes of large groups of individuals. It compares the frequency of genetic markers (such as SNPs) between affected and unaffected individuals.
Collect and prepare data: Gather genomic data from a large population, including individuals with the genetic disorder (cases) and those without it (controls). Ensure the sample size is large enough to provide statistical power for detecting associations.
Perform statistical analysis: Use statistical methods to test for associations between genetic markers (e.g., SNPs) and the disorder. This involves calculating p-values to determine whether the frequency of a particular marker is significantly different between cases and controls.
Interpret significant associations: Identify genetic markers that show strong statistical associations with the disorder. These markers are often located near or within genes that may play a role in the disorder. Use linkage disequilibrium analysis to pinpoint the specific gene or region of interest.
Validate and investigate candidate genes: Conduct further experiments, such as functional studies, to confirm the role of the identified genes in the disorder. This may involve studying gene expression, protein function, or creating model organisms to understand the biological mechanisms involved.

Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS)

GWAS are research methods used to identify genetic variants associated with specific diseases by scanning the genomes of many individuals. They compare the DNA of individuals with a particular disorder to those without, looking for common genetic markers. This approach helps pinpoint genes that may contribute to the risk of developing certain conditions.
Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs)

SNPs are the most common type of genetic variation among people, where a single nucleotide in the genome differs between individuals. In GWAS, researchers often focus on SNPs to find associations with diseases, as these variations can influence gene function and contribute to the development of genetic disorders.
Statistical Significance in Genetic Studies

Statistical significance is crucial in GWAS to determine whether the observed associations between genetic variants and diseases are likely due to chance. Researchers use p-values and other statistical measures to assess the strength of these associations, ensuring that the findings are reliable and can be replicated in independent studies.
