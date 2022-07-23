Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial TraitsProblem 29c
Chapter 25, Problem 29c

In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁×F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁×cavefish and F₁×lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:
Based on the results of the F₁ backcross with lakefish, is your explanation supported? Explain.
Graph showing eye size distributions in cavefish, lakefish, hybrids, F2 offspring, and backcrosses with cavefish and lakefish.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the genetic basis of the trait being studied. In this case, the size of the eyes in cavefish and lakefish is the trait of interest. The intermediate eye size in F₁ hybrids suggests incomplete dominance or additive genetic effects.
Step 2: Analyze the results of the F₁ backcross with lakefish. A backcross involves crossing an F₁ hybrid with one of the parental types (in this case, lakefish). This helps determine the inheritance pattern of the trait by observing the distribution of eye sizes in the offspring.
Step 3: Consider the expected phenotypic ratios. If the trait is controlled by a single gene with incomplete dominance, the offspring from the backcross should display a mix of phenotypes, including intermediate eye sizes and eye sizes closer to the lakefish parent.
Step 4: Compare the observed results with the expected ratios. If the observed phenotypes align with the expected ratios for incomplete dominance or additive effects, this supports the explanation that the trait is influenced by genetic factors with intermediate expression.
Step 5: Evaluate whether the data from the backcross supports the hypothesis. If the offspring show a range of eye sizes consistent with the genetic model proposed (e.g., intermediate dominance or additive effects), then the explanation is supported. If the results deviate significantly, alternative genetic mechanisms may need to be considered.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybrid Vigor and Intermediate Traits

Hybrid vigor, or heterosis, refers to the phenomenon where hybrid offspring exhibit improved or enhanced biological qualities compared to their parents. In the context of the cavefish and lakefish, the F₁ hybrids show intermediate eye size, suggesting that the traits for eye size are influenced by multiple alleles from both parent species, leading to a phenotype that is a blend of both.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:40
Traits and Variance

Backcrossing in Genetics

Backcrossing is a breeding method where hybrid offspring are crossed back with one of the parent species. This technique helps to analyze the inheritance of specific traits, such as eye size in this case. By examining the results of the F₁ backcross with lakefish, researchers can determine whether the traits are dominant, recessive, or influenced by multiple genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Quantitative Trait Loci (QTL)

Quantitative Trait Loci (QTL) are regions of the genome that are associated with specific quantitative traits, such as eye size. The study of QTL helps in understanding the genetic basis of traits that vary continuously in a population. In this scenario, identifying QTL related to eye size can provide insights into the genetic mechanisms underlying the differences observed between cavefish and lakefish.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:26
QTL Mapping
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Floral traits in plants often play key roles in diversification, in that slight modifications of those traits, if genetically determined, may quickly lead to reproductive restrictions and evolution. Insight into genetic involvement in flower formation is often acquired through selection experiments that expose realized heritability. Lendvai and Levin (2003) conducted a series of artificial selection experiments on flower size (diameter) in Phlox drummondii. Data from their selection experiments are presented in the following table in modified form and content.

In terms of evolutionary potential, is a population with high heritability likely to be favored compared to one with a low realized heritability? 

454
views
Textbook Question

In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁ × F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁ × cavefish and F₁ × lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:

Based strictly on the F₁ and F₂ results of Wilkens's initial crosses, what possible explanation concerning the inheritance of eye size seems most feasible? 

517
views
Textbook Question

In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁×F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁×cavefish and F₁×lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:

Based on the results of the F₁ backcross with cavefish, is your explanation supported? Explain. 

513
views
Textbook Question

In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁ × F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁ × cavefish and F₁ × lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:

Wilkens examined about 1000 F₂ progeny and estimated that 6–7 genes are involved in determining eye size. Is the sample size adequate to justify this conclusion? Propose an experimental protocol to test the hypothesis.

370
views
Textbook Question

In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁ × F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁ × cavefish and F₁ × lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:

A comparison of the embryonic eye in cavefish and lakefish revealed that both reach approximately 4 mm in diameter. However, lakefish eyes continue to grow, while cavefish eye size is greatly reduced. Speculate on the role of the genes involved in this problem.

435
views