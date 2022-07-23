Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial TraitsProblem 29a
Chapter 25, Problem 29a

In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁ × F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁ × cavefish and F₁ × lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:
Based strictly on the F₁ and F₂ results of Wilkens's initial crosses, what possible explanation concerning the inheritance of eye size seems most feasible? 
Graphs showing eye size distributions in cavefish, lakefish, their F1 hybrids, F2 offspring, and backcrosses with both parents.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the inheritance pattern observed in the F₁ generation. The F₁ hybrids exhibit intermediate eye size, which suggests incomplete dominance or additive genetic effects. This means that neither the cavefish nor the lakefish allele is completely dominant over the other.
Step 2: Examine the F₂ generation results. If the F₂ generation shows a range of eye sizes, including sizes similar to cavefish, lakefish, and intermediate sizes, this indicates that multiple genes may be involved in determining eye size. This is consistent with polygenic inheritance.
Step 3: Consider the backcross results (F₁×cavefish and F₁×lakefish). If the backcrosses produce offspring with eye sizes closer to the parent species (cavefish or lakefish), this suggests that the alleles from the parent species are influencing the trait in a predictable manner, further supporting the idea of additive genetic effects.
Step 4: Evaluate whether the inheritance pattern aligns with Mendelian ratios. If the F₂ generation does not follow simple Mendelian ratios (e.g., 3:1 or 1:2:1), this reinforces the hypothesis that eye size is controlled by multiple genes rather than a single gene.
Step 5: Conclude that the most feasible explanation for the inheritance of eye size is polygenic inheritance with additive effects, where multiple genes contribute to the trait, and the alleles from cavefish and lakefish interact to produce intermediate phenotypes in hybrids.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inheritance Patterns

Inheritance patterns refer to the ways in which traits are passed from parents to offspring. In genetics, these patterns can be classified as dominant, recessive, or co-dominant. Understanding these patterns is crucial for interpreting the results of genetic crosses, such as those involving F₁ and F₂ generations, as they help explain how traits like eye size can vary among hybrids and their progeny.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Hybridization

Hybridization occurs when two different species or varieties breed to produce offspring, known as hybrids. In the context of Wilkens's study, the F₁ hybrids exhibit intermediate eye sizes, suggesting that the traits for eye size from cavefish and lakefish may interact in a way that does not favor one parent over the other. This concept is essential for understanding the phenotypic outcomes observed in the F₁ and F₂ generations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Drosophila P Element

Quantitative Traits

Quantitative traits are characteristics that are influenced by multiple genes and can show a range of phenotypes, such as eye size in fish. These traits often follow a continuous distribution rather than discrete categories. In Wilkens's research, the variation in eye size among cavefish, lakefish, and their hybrids indicates that eye size is likely a quantitative trait, which complicates the inheritance patterns and necessitates a deeper analysis of genetic interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:40
Traits and Variance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Floral traits in plants often play key roles in diversification, in that slight modifications of those traits, if genetically determined, may quickly lead to reproductive restrictions and evolution. Insight into genetic involvement in flower formation is often acquired through selection experiments that expose realized heritability. Lendvai and Levin (2003) conducted a series of artificial selection experiments on flower size (diameter) in Phlox drummondii. Data from their selection experiments are presented in the following table in modified form and content.

Calculate the realized heritability for each year and the overall realized heritability. 

488
views
Textbook Question

Floral traits in plants often play key roles in diversification, in that slight modifications of those traits, if genetically determined, may quickly lead to reproductive restrictions and evolution. Insight into genetic involvement in flower formation is often acquired through selection experiments that expose realized heritability. Lendvai and Levin (2003) conducted a series of artificial selection experiments on flower size (diameter) in Phlox drummondii. Data from their selection experiments are presented in the following table in modified form and content.

Assuming that the realized heritability in phlox is relatively high, what factors might account for such a high response?

418
views
Textbook Question

Floral traits in plants often play key roles in diversification, in that slight modifications of those traits, if genetically determined, may quickly lead to reproductive restrictions and evolution. Insight into genetic involvement in flower formation is often acquired through selection experiments that expose realized heritability. Lendvai and Levin (2003) conducted a series of artificial selection experiments on flower size (diameter) in Phlox drummondii. Data from their selection experiments are presented in the following table in modified form and content.

In terms of evolutionary potential, is a population with high heritability likely to be favored compared to one with a low realized heritability? 

454
views
Textbook Question

In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁×F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁×cavefish and F₁×lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:

Based on the results of the F₁ backcross with cavefish, is your explanation supported? Explain. 

513
views
Textbook Question

In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁×F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁×cavefish and F₁×lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:

Based on the results of the F₁ backcross with lakefish, is your explanation supported? Explain.

475
views
Textbook Question

In 1988, Horst Wilkens investigated blind cavefish, comparing them with members of a sibling species with normal vision that are found in a lake [Wilkens, H. (1988). Evol. Biol. 25:271–367]. We will call them cavefish and lakefish. Wilkens found that cavefish eyes are about seven times smaller than lakefish eyes. F₁ hybrids have eyes of intermediate size. These data, as well as the F₁ × F₁ cross and those from backcrosses (F₁ × cavefish and F₁ × lakefish), are depicted below. Examine Wilkens's results and respond to the following questions:

Wilkens examined about 1000 F₂ progeny and estimated that 6–7 genes are involved in determining eye size. Is the sample size adequate to justify this conclusion? Propose an experimental protocol to test the hypothesis.

370
views