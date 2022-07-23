Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
A true-breeding purple-leafed plant isolated from one side of El Yunque, the rain forest in Puerto Rico, was crossed to a true-breeding white variety found on the other side. The F₁ offspring were all purple. A large number of F₁ x F₁ crosses produced the following results:
purple: 4219, white: 5781 (Total = 10,000)
Propose an explanation for the inheritance of leaf color. As a geneticist, how might you go about testing your hypothesis? Describe the genetic experiments that you would conduct.

Step 1: Analyze the F₁ generation results. Since all F₁ offspring are purple, this suggests that the purple trait is dominant over the white trait. This indicates that the purple-leafed parent likely contributed a dominant allele (P), while the white-leafed parent contributed a recessive allele (p). The F₁ genotype is therefore heterozygous (Pp).
Step 2: Examine the F₁ x F₁ cross results. The observed ratio of purple (4219) to white (5781) is approximately 3:4. This deviates from the classic Mendelian 3:1 ratio expected for a single-gene inheritance pattern. This suggests that more than one gene may be involved in determining leaf color.
Step 3: Propose a hypothesis. Based on the observed ratio, hypothesize that leaf color is controlled by two genes with epistatic interactions. For example, one gene may determine whether pigment is produced (e.g., P for pigment, p for no pigment), and another gene may modify the pigment color (e.g., C for purple, c for white).
Step 4: Design a genetic experiment to test the hypothesis. Perform a test cross by crossing F₁ individuals (PpCc) with a homozygous recessive individual (ppcc). Analyze the phenotypic ratios of the offspring to determine if they align with the proposed two-gene model. Use a Punnett square to predict the expected ratios for comparison.
Step 5: Conduct further experiments to confirm the genetic basis. Perform complementation tests and analyze the segregation patterns in subsequent generations. Additionally, use molecular techniques such as gene sequencing or marker analysis to identify the specific genes involved and confirm their roles in leaf color determination.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive traits. In this case, the purple leaf color is likely a dominant trait, as all F₁ offspring exhibited purple leaves when crossed with a true-breeding white variety. The observed 3:1 ratio of purple to white in the F₂ generation supports this model, indicating that the purple allele masks the expression of the white allele.
Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics. In this scenario, the genotype of the true-breeding purple plant is homozygous dominant (PP), and the white plant is homozygous recessive (pp). The F₁ generation, being heterozygous (Pp), displays the purple phenotype, demonstrating how genotype influences phenotype in inheritance patterns.
Test Cross

A test cross is a genetic experiment used to determine the genotype of an organism exhibiting a dominant phenotype. By crossing the purple-leafed plant (Pp) with a homozygous recessive plant (pp), one can observe the phenotypic ratios in the offspring. If any offspring display the recessive phenotype, it indicates that the purple plant is heterozygous; if all offspring are purple, the plant is likely homozygous dominant.
