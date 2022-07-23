A plaque assay is performed beginning with 1 mL of a solution containing bacteriophages. This solution is serially diluted three times by combining 0.1 mL of each sequential dilution with 9.9 mL of liquid medium. Then 0.1 mL of the final dilution is plated in the plaque assay and yields 17 plaques. What is the initial density of bacteriophages in the original 1 mL?
Bacterial conjugation, mediated mainly by conjugative plasmids such as F, represents a potential health threat through the sharing of genes for pathogenicity or antibiotic resistance. Given that more than 400 different species of bacteria coinhabit a healthy human gut and more than 200 coinhabit human skin, Francisco Dionisio [(2002) Genetics 162:1525 1532] investigated the ability of plasmids to undergo between-species conjugal transfer. The following data are presented for various species of the enterobacterial genus Escherichia. The data are presented as 'log base 10' values; for example, -2.0 would be equivalent to 10⁻² as a rate of transfer. Assume that all differences between values presented are statistically significant.
What general conclusion(s) can be drawn from these data?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Bacterial Conjugation and Plasmid Transfer
Logarithmic Scale for Transfer Rates
Species-Specific Barriers to Plasmid Transfer
In a cotransformation experiment, using various combinations of genes two at a time, the following data were produced. Determine which genes are 'linked' to which others.
For the experiment in Problem 26, another gene, g, was studied. It demonstrated positive cotransformation when tested with gene f. Predict the results of testing gene g with genes a, b, c, d, and e.
Bacterial conjugation, mediated mainly by conjugative plasmids such as F, represents a potential health threat through the sharing of genes for pathogenicity or antibiotic resistance. Given that more than 400 different species of bacteria coinhabit a healthy human gut and more than 200 coinhabit human skin, Francisco Dionisio [(2002) Genetics 162:1525 1532] investigated the ability of plasmids to undergo between-species conjugal transfer. The following data are presented for various species of the enterobacterial genus Escherichia. The data are presented as 'log base 10' values; for example, -2.0 would be equivalent to 10⁻² as a rate of transfer. Assume that all differences between values presented are statistically significant.
In what species is within-species transfer most likely? In what species pair is between-species transfer most likely?
Bacterial conjugation, mediated mainly by conjugative plasmids such as F, represents a potential health threat through the sharing of genes for pathogenicity or antibiotic resistance. Given that more than 400 different species of bacteria coinhabit a healthy human gut and more than 200 coinhabit human skin, Francisco Dionisio [(2002) Genetics 162:1525 1532] investigated the ability of plasmids to undergo between-species conjugal transfer. The following data are presented for various species of the enterobacterial genus Escherichia. The data are presented as 'log base 10' values; for example, -2.0 would be equivalent to 10⁻² as a rate of transfer. Assume that all differences between values presented are statistically significant.
What is the significance of these findings in terms of human health?
A study was conducted in an attempt to determine which functional regions of a particular conjugative transfer gene (tra1) are involved in the transfer of plasmid R27 in Salmonella enterica. The R27 plasmid is of significant clinical interest because it is capable of encoding multiple-antibiotic resistance to typhoid fever. To identify functional regions responsible for conjugal transfer, an analysis was conducted by Lawley et al. (2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:2173-2180 was conducted in which particular regions of the tra1 gene were mutated and tested for their impact on conjugation. Shown here is a map of the regions tested and believed to be involved in conjugative transfer of the plasmid. Similar coloring indicates related function. Numbers correspond to each functional region subjected to mutation analysis.
Accompanying the map is a table showing the effects of these mutations on R27 conjugation.
Effects of Mutations in Functional Regions of Transfer Region 1 (tra1) on R27 Conjugation
Given the data, do all functional regions appear to influence conjugative transfer?